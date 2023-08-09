PGA Tour commissioner’s medical leave caused by anxiety over Saudi deal

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

MEMPHIS — In the wake of the announcement that the PGA Tour was joining forces with LIV Golf's Saudi benefactors, Jay Monahan, the tour's commissioner, suffered from anxiety that he said prompted a five-week medical leave from his post.

Monahan said Wednesday that he wasn't initially certain he'd be able to return to the PGA Tour, although he "was determined to come back." He said he sought treatment from medical professionals and was able to resume work on July 17, returning to a golf world that remained in turmoil because of the arrangement he helped broker and its messy rollout, for which he took responsibility.

“I think the reality for me was that I was dealing with anxiety, which created physical and mental health issues and challenges for me,” Monahan said. “I realized that, as I said earlier, I needed to step away and to deal with that and understand how to develop the skills for that going forward.”

Monahan said receiving treatment allowed him to avoid a “dangerous medical situation.” He revealed details of his medical leave in a meeting with a small group of media members, his first time fielding questions from reporters since the controversial Saudi deal was announced on June 6.

Meeting with reporters in Memphis, site of this week’s St. Jude Championship, the opening tournament of the FedEx Cup Championship, Monahan said that negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund continue and he remains confident a final deal will be struck by the end of the year, the deadline set forth in the initial framework between the parties. He told reporters that he’s unable to publicly discuss the details of the ongoing negotiations, including how and when LIV Golf players might be welcomed back to the PGA Tour. He also declined to say anything about the future of LIV Golf or Greg Norman, that circuit’s polarizing chief executive. Tour officials told a Senate subcommittee last month that Norman would be ousted from his position when a final deal is executed.

“That’s a part of our discussions. … I’m not in position to answer that question,” Monahan said.

He also said he couldn’t detail the level of involvement he expects from PIF and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor who stands to get a seat on the tour’s influential policy board and would chair the board of a newly-formed for-profit entity, to be called PGA Tour Enterprises.

Monahan acknowledged that the announcement and initial rollout of the Saudi partnership as players gathered for the Canadian Open was “ineffective” — and “that’s on me,” he said.

“My biggest regret was not being more patient on the night of June 5,” he said, “moving to make this announcement the next day. If I could do it over again. … I would’ve flown up to Toronto and would’ve communicated directly with players that day before anything was said publicly. But it wouldn’t change my belief and my determination for what we had accomplished. But I put our players on their back foot, and that’s something that I regret and will not do again.”

Monahan, 53, took leave beginning on June 13 — one week after the Saudi partnership was revealed — for what tour officials at the time called a “medical situation.” His absence at such a pivotal point in tour history — days after the tour made global headlines and as some PGA Tour players openly questioned his leadership — stirred speculation about both his condition and his future.

Monahan said he could feel anxiety building as the alliance with the Saudis was struck and then revealed to an unsuspecting golf world. The deal effectively ended a bitter feud that saw both sides in federal court, the PGA Tour under investigation for potential antitrust violations and the world of professional golf split in two.

“I think for people that deal with anxiety, it builds over time,” he said. “It affects everybody differently. It had been affecting me. It was particularly acute that day. I realized the position I was in; it was the right time to go take care of myself.”

As the public face of tour leadership, Monahan was the target of much of the backlash to the controversial alliance. In the days that followed the announcement, players said they were blindsided by the agreement and some members of the tour’s policy board said they were upset they’d been left in the dark. One member, Randall Stephenson, resigned last month, urging the tour to rethink its governance.

Monahan said he knew it was a critical time for the tour, but he said, “ultimately, you can’t wait when you’re in a situation like that.”

“I needed to deal with it. I needed to deal with it for my family, for myself, and … for the players,” he said. “That was a very hard thing for me.”

“I had world-class medical care,” he added. “I fully committed to a process and I was not going to come back until I was told by doctors and medical experts and my wife and my girls that I was fully supported coming back. That was not something that was a certainty when I stepped away. But I was committed to going through, doing everything I possibly could to get back in that position.”

In Monahan’s absence, other tour executives had to take the lead in negotiations with the Saudi PIF, assuage frustrated tour members and also testify before a Senate subcommittee to defend the partnership.

Monahan called himself a “work in progress” on Wednesday but said he’s healthy and ready to lead the tour. He said talking with players and addressing their myriad concerns has been a priority since he returned to his post. He met with several tour members during a players meeting on Tuesday night, providing an update on the negotiations with the Saudi PIF. The two sides initially said that final terms could be reached within “weeks,” but a definitive deal is not believed to be imminent, with many details still remaining to be ironed out.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, said players weren’t aware of details surrounding Monahan’s condition and absence and noted that until Tuesday’s player meeting, he hadn’t seen Monahan since the tour commissioner took leave.

“As a person, we’re just glad to see him back out there, doing what he loves to do. … It’s definitely good to have him back,” he said.

While some players have expressed frustrations, Monahan has also shored up support among many of the tour’s more influential players.

“I think he should have the opportunity right now to finish this off the way he did,” Jon Rahm said this week. “I think we’re quickly forgetting how well he managed a lot of things. He did an amazing job in covid and kept a lot of people employed. … We should give him the chance to see this through. Then after everything is said and done, if players want to make a change, then that would be a better time, but right now I don’t think it is.”

The tour has made several moves to further empower players. After 41 golfers, including virtually all of the tour’s biggest stars, sent a letter to Monahan on July 31 with a short list of demands, the tour agreed to add Tiger Woods to its policy board and also launched a review of the tour’s governance structure. Among other measures, the tour has announced players would have a say in replacing Stephenson as a non-golfer member of the policy board and has created an executive position for golfer Jason Gore, who will serve as the tour’s “chief player officer.”

Monahan said a team of tour negotiators continue to meet regularly with PIF officials. Even if they can reach terms, a final deal would still need to be approved by the tour’s policy board and it would need to pass muster with the Justice Department, which has been investigating the tour for possible anti-competitive behavior for the past year.

“Our team is in regular contact with the Department of Justice — has been, continues to be. We’re confident when we come out the back end of this, we’ll do it in a way where we’ve created more opportunities for players going forward,” Monahan said.

Monahan said tour officials are considering contingency plans, but asked whether the tour is in talks with potential investors other than the Saudis, he said, “our focus is on the conversations with PIF.”