Free Kevin Brown: Orioles fans voice support for sidelined announcer

The Orioles’ broadcasters made no mention of the controversy surrounding lead television play-by-play man Kevin Brown’s two-week absence from the MASN booth during Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros at Camden Yards, but the fans’ opinion on the matter could be heard loud and clear. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight With the Orioles leading 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, a “Free Kevin Brown” chant reverberated throughout the crowd of 24,761. Brown has been out of the TV booth since July 23, reportedly at the direction of team owner John Angelos because he was irked that Brown mentioned the Orioles’ dismal record at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field over the previous three seasons during a pregame segment.

A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

“We don’t comment on personnel matters,” an Orioles spokesperson told Awful Announcing, which first reported the reason for Brown’s absence on Monday. “We look forward to hearing Kevin’s voice soon.”

A MASN spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, but Brown is expected to return to the broadcast booth Friday, according to multiple reports.

Brown has received an outpouring of support from fellow broadcasters, many of whom ridiculed the Orioles for the decision to discipline him seemingly for reciting facts that appeared in the game notes compiled by the team’s public relations staff. The Orioles own a majority share of MASN.

“That’s a joke, and I hope he’s reinstated immediately when someone comes to their senses in the front office for the Orioles,” NESN’s Dave O’Brien said Monday.

The support for Brown continued Tuesday with the release of a Free Kevin Brown T-shirt. Orioles fans used the hashtag #FreeKevinBrown on social media and voiced their displeasure with management at the ballpark.

“I just thought it was ridiculous,” Kevin Tehansky, who created a “Free Kevin Brown” sign at Tuesday’s game, told the Baltimore Sun.

MASN’s broadcast team of play-by-play man Geoff Arnold and analysts Jim Palmer and Mike Devereaux did not acknowledge Tuesday’s seventh-inning chant, but Astros play-by-play man Todd Kalas and Brian Anderson, who called the game for a national audience on TBS, both addressed the controversy.

“All of a sudden here in Baltimore in the booth, facts can hurt feelings,” Kalas said. “He was actually doing a very good job of complimenting this ballclub on playing very good baseball against the Tampa Bay Rays, and in a moment when your team is finally in first place, gaining so much great attention, the front office chose to make that move and it’s disgraceful.”

“The chants of Free Kevin Brown raining down. I love this fan base standing behind their announcer,” said Anderson, who called the Orioles’ decision “a ridiculous move.”

The Astros came back to win Tuesday’s game, 7-6, on Kyle Tucker’s ninth-inning grand slam off Orioles closer Félix Bautista. Afterward, at least a couple of fans, including professional wrestler James Ellsworth, attributed the stunning loss to the self-inflicted Curse of the Brownbino.

New curse or not, leave it to Orioles management to disrupt the immaculate vibes of a first-place team that entered Tuesday’s series opener fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets and with an American League-best 70 wins. The loss, which MASN broadcasters best not dwell on too much in case management is listening, trimmed Baltimore’s lead over Tampa Bay in the American League East to two games. At the very least, Brown’s extended absence has distracted from the team’s on-field success as it seeks its first playoff berth since 2016.

Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, an Orioles fan who discussed Brown’s absence on his latest podcast, said the situation has “put a pall on what’s been a really fun season.”

“I was watching [Tuesday’s] game … and there just was a feeling throughout the game, even though the Orioles had the lead and they had a packed crowd that was cheering for the O’s, there was just this feeling of dread, this feeling that there has been a momentum change this season,” Ourand told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 the Fan.