Morocco’s World Cup ended in a 4-0 loss and a joyful midnight party

ADELAIDE, Australia — Had you galumphed toward the Hilton in the central business district around midnight on Tuesday lacking any clue about any sports event going on anywhere nearby, then reached a lobby chockablock with revelers cheering and singing and dancing, you would have surmised that the team that just exited that bus out there and into this crowd in here must have just gotten through winning something coveted.

There was, however, one curious detail.

That alone made all the cheering, singing and dancing uncommonly beautiful as it took its lofty place in the world’s vast realm of post-defeat human reactions.

“For me,” as one reveler put it in an email later on, “it’s important that the team feels that they didn’t disappoint us.”

The Moroccan women’s soccer team, of course, had ended up miles above disappointment this World Cup, their closing 4-0 loss to France be damned. It’s one thing to reach a first-ever World Cup, as Morocco did. It’s another thing to become the first Arab team in a women’s World Cup, as Morocco did. It’s another thing to reach a first World Cup as a first team from a region and have the draw hurl you into a rugged group with Germany, Colombia and South Korea, then wriggle out of the thing with two gut-rich wins, as Morocco did.

Yet it’s just really something else altogether to lose the first match 6-0 (to Germany) as a debutant, with all the chasms of confidence such a score can wreak, and then, with a mind-boggling sturdiness, carry on to the knockout stage (while Germany could not).

The Atlas Lionesses had done all of that, had inspired King Mohammed VI and so many of their fellow citizens, had stoked another hefty wave in a 10-month tide of Moroccan zenith stretching back to the men’s World Cup last late autumn, and had earned a midnight lobby with some exemplary fans acting as exemplary fans.

Somebody even brought a drum, of course.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” Ajay Ouakrim, born in Tafraout in southern Morocco, raised in Tangier, resident of Sydney these last 32 years, said on Wednesday morning. “Beautiful atmosphere. Very good atmosphere. It’s a good feeling, to see the girls, coming from the bus, their heads down, then they turn around, they say, ‘What is going on here? What’s going on here? These people are real?’ And they notice everybody, hugging, they’re kissing, they’re taking photos, they’re singing.” So the players, he noted accurately, “started smiling and hugging everybody, hugging and taking photos.”

Morocco's first Women's World Cup appearance ended in a loss to France, but the team exceeded expectations. Supporters greeted the team in their hotel lobby.

At one point, Ouakrim went to the sixth floor to drop off his bag.

He could hear the noise from up there.

He marveled and returned downstairs.

“I would say that it was pure Moroccan joy,” Hamza Nassiri, a Casablancan who has been studying in Perth, said on Wednesday afternoon. “Moroccans, we always like to celebrate that way. If you were there yesterday, they placed barriers in the beginning so we can look and stare. But when we came back (from the stadium), there were no barriers or anything, so all the people were mixed with each other, just enjoying.”

It was Saad Abid, the former champion surfer, current environmentalist and founder of an organization that strives to protect coastlines, who wrote the “didn’t disappoint us” email above, and who had come a long way to that lobby. He called the midnight “moving” and wrote, “I felt proud to be a Moroccan.” He traveled with a group of content creators who follow key Moroccan cultural moments. “We flew from Casablanca after a 42-hours flight,” he wrote. “We spent a lot of money on flights and hotels, but what they have achieved is worth every penny of our time and our money. We will be there with them for the next challenge and I hope that this result will silence all the haters that criticized them when they lost 6-0 against Germany. They showed that women can make history, women can raise the flag, women spread hope and women can change the game.”

Among those bouncing and commending in that lobby were, according to one Moroccan reveler, the open-water swimmer Hassan Baraka (who in 2014 became the first person to swim the Gulf of Aqaba at the northern tip of the Red Sea), the popular cardiologist and comedian Oubeid Allah (who has 1.3 million Instagram followers), and at least two noted Moroccan actresses, one of whom, Meryam Kadmiri, posted a video of the hotel happiness to her 2.5 million TikTok followers.

Ouakrim, the Sydney resident, had witnessed the Germany match in Melbourne, the South Korea match in Adelaide (a stirring 1-0 win), the Colombia match in Perth (an even more stirring 1-0 win) and the France match. He had hopscotched the first three with wife and three sons until, he said, “And then I think my family, they had enough of traveling with me, they went back to Sydney, and I continued my journey with the Moroccan national team.”

He said: “I knew they had a tough group. South Korea is not easy, same as Colombia, same as Germany. All of them, they have enough experience, and they’ve been together from years and years ago (where the Morocco team has just gotten going in earnest the last three years). And (they’ve played) these World Cups before, where we’ve never played a World Cup. And Morocco is the first Arab nation to qualify to the female World Cup. So we didn’t expect that much, but we just come and say, ‘Let’s go support the girls, let them know we’re with them,’ and that’s it. And they didn’t disappoint us, you know? They didn’t disappoint us. They went to the second round; that’s a big achievement for us.”

By Wednesday midday, the Moroccan team had reached the Adelaide airport, had filed up the escalator to departures and had navigated through security. By coincidence Nassiri, the recent student in Perth, had arrived right about then as well. “I was disappointed yesterday,” he said, “because I didn’t have a pen.” He did on Wednesday, and he said a player, Sofia Bouftini, had taken the shirt he asked her to sign and apparently passed it around to her teammates so that now he wore a shirt strewn with autographs.

That shirt would have seemed far-fetched even just 10 years ago, but now he wore it as the new heroes milled about the airport shopping or waiting around the gate. Now two World Cups across a mere nine months had brimmed with key Moroccan themes and fine Moroccan commotion. Now the men’s team had become the first African and Arab World Cup semifinalist, and the women’s team had surpassed everyone’s imagination to such degree that the manager, Reynald Pedros, had equated it to the men’s breakthrough.

It called for the kind of midnight lobby you’ve never seen after a 4-0 loss, and it called for those in red and green who knew how to make that lobby exhilarate.