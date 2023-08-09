Fully loaded Mercury is much too much for the injury-ravaged Mystics

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

PHOENIX — The Washington Mystics flew here this week having notched a pair of lopsided wins against the Phoenix Mercury this season. But in those games, the Mercury didn’t have Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner together on the court. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Both were in the starting lineup Tuesday night, and the outcome was much different for the banged-up Mystics. The Mercury led from start to finish in a 91-72 blowout at Footprint Center, handing Washington its seventh loss in nine games.

“I didn’t think we played with much purpose,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said.

Everyone who got into the game scored for Phoenix (8-20), but Taurasi and Griner helped the Mercury overwhelm the visitors. Taurasi received an ovation when it was announced that she was the Western Conference player of the week — on Thursday she became the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points — and Griner got the same roar when it was announced that she had become the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder.

Taurasi finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Griner added 11 points and eight rebounds. Fellow starters Sophie Cunningham (14 points) and Moriah Jefferson (15) also scored in double figures.

“We gave them a couple open looks and then they hit a couple tough shots where we were there and we were contesting,” Mystics guard Brittney Sykes said. “We can’t let that dictate how we run our offense and our defense and how we play. We know that they can shoot the ball. We played them already and we just have to do a better job going forward with other teams.”

On the opposite end, Brittney Sykes (24 points, five rebounds), Myisha Hines-Allen (11 points, seven assists) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (10 points) did the heavy lifting for the Mystics (13-15), but it wasn’t nearly enough. Washington used an 8-3 run in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 51-47, but the Mercury responded with a 12-0 surge and cruised from there.

“I wasn’t happy with the way we played offense,” Thibault said. "At different times, people passing up shots that were open and in rhythm. Other times, forcing or settling when we didn’t need to.

“Myisha eventually made a couple threes, but she can’t get gun-shy. Tianna [Hawkins] can’t get gun-shy. Shatori can’t get gun-shy. Everybody’s got to shoot the ball when it comes to them in rhythm from a teammate on the draw and kick or in transition. That’s part of being unselfish is shooting when you should shoot.”

Sykes added, “It’s selfish when we don’t take the shot because then it’s a ripple effect and then now we look crazy on the floor. If we’re being totally honest.”

The Mercury led 44-34 at halftime after an inefficient offensive start for the visitors. Phoenix wasn’t exactly swarming on defense, but the Mystics couldn’t find the basket. Scoring remains a challenge without starters Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin.

Phoenix shot 53.6 percent in the opening half and 55.7 percent on the night. Washington’s marks: 29.7 percent and 36.6 percent.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Injury updates

The Mystics have a full travel party on this trip to Phoenix and Las Vegas: Delle Donne (ankle), Atkins (ankle), Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (foot) traveled with the team. Delle Donne was updated to doubtful Monday but did not play Tuesday.

“Just the progression of being able to do more on the court,” Thibault said. “It’s kind of a ramp-up from more stationary, more static drills with no defense to some things with other players on the floor to moving more. And she just gradually ramped up over the last couple of weeks. It doesn’t help that you mix in cross-country travel in the middle of all this. You just kind of try to see how she responds each step of the way. And [when] you add more intensity and more bodies and more live [action], you can see how the body reacts, and some days it feels better than others. She’s come a long way, but we’re not quite there.”

All four players went through workouts Monday. Austin finished hers with a three-on-three session against coaches. She seemed to move well, without any hitch in her gait.

Blue times

Mercury interim coach Nikki Blue was the Mystics’ second-round pick in 2006 and played four seasons with Washington. She took over in Phoenix after Vanessa Nygaard was fired in late June after a 2-10 start. The Mercury is now 6-10 with Blue at the helm.

“It was difficult because we were 2-10,” she said. “It’s very hard to sustain good spirits when you’ve lost that many games and so many consecutively. … Don’t want to say we gave up, but a couple of games we did give up. And then once the change happened, I just wanted to bring some energy to our team, bring a new culture, bring a new light. More than anything, just get our players to believe. I think that was our first word after our first practice. ... Believe in the process and believe that the team that we have currently is a team that can get things done. And I think that they gravitated to that. They held on to that.”

Thibault on Taurasi and 10K

“It’s a lot of points. She got a lot of them on us over the years. I was thinking about it earlier: So my dad [former Mystics coach Mike Thibault] came into the league in ’03. She came in ’04. It was like the first real draft class I’ve paid attention to, so we’ve seen the whole thing.

“She’s 41. She still looks like she can score like all the young ones coming through the league. I saw the piece the other day where she talked about being obsessed with the game. And I don’t think you still play like that without being obsessed. It’s pretty amazing.”

