Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen no-hits Nats for first time in Nats history

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Before Wednesday night, before Michael Lorenzen took the mound at Citizens Bank Park and turned toward history, the Washington Nationals had gone 18 seasons, five months and eight days without being no-hit. They had switched stadiums, won a World Series, watched a journeyman become a cult hero with a children’s song about a whole family of sharks — but never been on the wrong end of a pitcher’s special night, never had to slouch at their lockers and talk about when they noticed the zero in the hit column. They had never been those guys.

But then it was Lorenzen, a right-hander for the Philadelphia Phillies, who finally did it, stacking one out on another as if he could not be bothered by the stakes. The last time the Nationals were no-hit in franchise history, David Cone threw a perfect game against the Montreal Expos in 1999. Until Lorenzen finished a 7-0 loss for the Nationals, capped by Dominic Smith’s flyout to center, Washington had the longest streak of registering at least one hit no matter the score.

Lorenzen served a reminder, then, that streaks are meant to be broken.

Advertisement

The 6-3, 217-pound California native kept the Nationals — CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses, Smith, Keibert Ruiz, Jake Alu, Ildemaro Vargas, Blake Rutherford and Alex Call — guessing with a steady mix of four-seam fastballs, change-ups, sliders and sinkers. He threw 24 pitches in the first and was at 100 through seven. That was partly because he walked four batters, putting on Meneses and Ruiz twice each. Yet even after the bullpen stirred in the top of the eighth, Lorenzen jogged back out to a loud cheer from the crowd. By the end of the seventh, a paid attendance of 30,406 exploded for every out. With two down and two strikes to Vargas, they stood and yelled, growing louder when Vargas punched a grounder to second baseman Rodolfo Castro for a routine out.

Share this article Share

From there, it was a countdown for Lorenzen and his teammates. All the Nationals could do was stop the count. The Phillies had a sizable lead after whacking three homers off left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore. Smith, the Nationals’ first baseman, had flied out to the warning track in the fourth, lifting a ball 392 feet before it fluttered into Johan Rojas’s glove. In the eighth, with five outs left for Lorenzen, Call hit a liner to center that Rojas caught with a few shuffles to his left. And then there were four more to go.

Lorenzen is new in Philadelphia, having arrived at the deadline in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. This was his first start in front of these fans, who will never forget his name or what they saw on what was supposed to be random August night, another summer game. Like a metronome, like a man on his own planet, he ended each inning with a slow walk back to the dugout, his eyes trained on the ground in front of his feet. Thomas, Meneses and Smith, the meat of Washington’s order, were due up in the ninth. Almost every fan in the building ditched their seat.

Advertisement

Thomas started the inning by bouncing out to third baseman Alec Bohm, who stepped into a throw that beat Thomas by a few steps. When Meneses stepped in, the crowd booed, a sign of respect after he homered twice in the Nationals’ win Tuesday night. But when Meneses stuck out looking, when Lorenzen dotted a fastball on the low and outside corner, when he perhaps got a generous call from home plate umpire Brennan Miller, Meneses heard a much different sound.

Maybe those in the neighborhood by the stadium heard it, too. Maybe it echoed all the way to downtown in the distance. Lorenzen was on the edge of an all-time first impression. And then, on his 124th pitch of the night, Smith flew out to center, and then Rojas settled under the ball, and then Lorenzen leaped in front of the mound, his teammates pouring from the dugout to mob him.