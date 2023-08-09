Premier League 2023-24 starts soon. Here’s how to watch, teams and more

By
August 9, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Can Manchester City win its fourth straight Premier League title in 2023-24? (Dave Thompson/AP)
5 min

The Premier League season gets going this week in England. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s edition of the world’s most prominent professional soccer league.

