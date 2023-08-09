Ron Rivera: ‘I put my foot in my mouth’ with Eric Bieniemy comments

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

On Tuesday, Ron Rivera told media that players had approached him with concerns about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style. Before practice Wednesday, Rivera tried to clarify his remarks, first reading a lengthy written statement and then citing players’ on-field improvements under Bieniemy. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Rivera said he’d spoken to Bieniemy on Tuesday and told him he wasn’t as clear as he’d needed to be.

“I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth,” Rivera said. “... I think everybody’s making, in my opinion, a little bit more than what needs to be made of this. … The results are what you’re looking for on the field, and the last couple of days have been outstanding.”

“I realized my comments yesterday took on a different life than I intended yesterday, and that’s on me for not being as clear as I needed to be,” Rivera read from his statement. “I’ll own that.”

Bieniemy said Tuesday that he’s always going to be “loud” and “vocal” and will not change his approach.

In his comments Tuesday, Rivera also mentioned defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, noting that because of Del Rio’s head coaching experience he “has a tendency to try and figure guys out a little bit more” than Bieniemy, who hasn’t been a head coach, does.

“I was just trying to convey that we all have our own way of doing things, and neither one’s better than the other,” Rivera said Wednesday. “I mean, I had Buddy Ryan riding me for two years. I had Mike Ditka riding me for nine. And it’s the way they did things. Their approach is completely different from mine.”

Rivera said he believes the Commanders’ recent practices have been some of their most productive, largely because of more open communication between players and coaches.

“Everybody understands why — why we’re doing these things, what we’re trying to get accomplished — and that’s important,” Rivera added.

Rivera’s comments spread fast on Tuesday. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former defensive tackle for the Buccaneers and Colts, said on “NFL Live” that “players are just soft” and have become “accustomed to their surroundings and the culture they have in Washington.”

Commanders safety Kam Curl tweeted that evening, “Ain’t nobody soft over here Crazyman.”

Rivera said he didn’t talk to players about his comments, but he didn’t think they’d conveyed that his players are soft.

After practice Wednesday, Del Rio opened his news conference by joking to the media, “Are you guys going to ask me about Bieniemy?” He added that he appreciates Bieniemy’s style and feels his own style is similarly demanding.

“I love it,” he said of Bieniemy’s coaching. “It’s been good, spirited practices. Good competition. And guys are improving, guys are growing [on] both sides of the ball.”

Governor visits practice

A day after he visited the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) drove to see the other NFL team with a stadium in his state. Moore, a Ravens fan, wore a Chase Young jersey and spent about two hours at Commanders training camp as he continued to campaign to keep the team’s future stadium near its current site.

“We want the Commanders in Prince George’s County, and we’re going to move aggressively to make that the case,” Moore said, reiterating his openness to spending taxpayer funds on a new stadium. He also intimated he has the support of the state legislature.

Governor #2 campaigns to get (or keep) the Commanders stadium.



Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland stops by camp: “We want the Commanders in Prince George’s County.” pic.twitter.com/priHc0VyKT — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2023

Moore added that he’s had “extensive conversations with the new ownership group” about a new stadium, including transportation and ancillary businesses that would help make the site “a winner off the field.” During the visit, Moore spoke with limited partner Mitchell Rales and team president Jason Wright.

On Tuesday, visiting the Ravens, Moore, a former receiver at Johns Hopkins, caught a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Wednesday, he caught one from Commanders legend Doug Williams.