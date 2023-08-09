Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

For the U.S. women’s national soccer team, no World Cup opponent is more familiar than Sweden, which the United States has faced in every edition of the tournament since 2003. But when the United States met the Swedes on Sunday in the round of 16, playing to a 0-0 draw before falling in a shootout, the typically dominant Americans were up against a wholly unfamiliar set of obstacles: injuries, internal questions and external scrutiny.

But it’s another, somewhat overlooked factor that may have doomed the United States in the end: a fresher opponent.

After topping Vietnam, 3-0, to open the tournament, the U.S. team played to a pair of draws that left it on the brink of group-stage elimination – and gave Coach Vlatko Andonovski little opportunity to rest players. The tense circumstances and Andonovski’s stingy substitution strategy combined to make for a grueling three-game slog.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Swedes, with the top spot in their group all but clinched, rotated almost their entire squad for their third game, starting only two players who had been in the starting lineups for the first two matches. In each of the three group-stage games, Sweden used all five of its available substitutes, and in eight of those 15 instances, the reserve played at least 24 minutes.

So when the knockout game against the United States began, most of Sweden’s starters had gone a week without a strenuous outing. Andonovski, on the other hand, deployed nine players who had already logged three starts over 12 days. During the group stage, eight American players ran at least 15 miles during play; only two Swedes hit that mark.

As Sweden outlasted an American onslaught, triumphing when Lina Hurtig’s decisive penalty shot crossed the goal line by mere millimeters, the four-time World Cup champions crashed out of the tournament before the semifinals for the first time.

Uneven distribution

During their short stay at the World Cup, the Americans leaned heavily on the players Andonovski appeared to consider his top options and rarely opted to test the team’s depth.

Advertisement

Four players — goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, along with Naomi Girma, Julie Ertz and Andi Sullivan — played every minute of all four World Cup games. Behind them, another five Americans — Lindsey Horan, Emily Fox, Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan — started every match and logged at least 339 of the 390 possible minutes. (Stoppage time is not taken into account.)

Those players shouldered a significant portion of the load during the group stage — a stark difference from 2019, when the U.S. team cruised early and could distribute playing time more evenly. Just three Americans averaged roughly 80 minutes per game in the group stage that year. This time, nine hit that mark.

Among the 32 teams at this World Cup, the United States tied for the most players who logged at least 240 minutes (80 minutes per game) during the group stage. Twelve teams had five or fewer players take on a load that large, including several teams that reached the quarterfinals: England, Spain, Japan, Sweden and France.

A lack of subs

Even as the United States struggled through the group stage, the team didn’t turn to new players. In the opener against Vietnam, the Americans’ easiest matchup of the stage, the five U.S. substitutes only combined to play 86 minutes. In the next game, against the Netherlands, Rose Lavelle — a star playmaker who logged 45 minutes off the bench while working her way back from a knee injury — was the only reserve who played. As the Americans looked sluggish in a critical game against Portugal, the team used all five substitutes but for just a combined 46 minutes.

Advertisement

Pre-tournament injuries were clearly a factor in Andonovski’s curtailed rotation. Would-be starters Mallory Swanson (knee) and Becky Sauerbrunn (foot) were ruled out in the months leading up to the tournament. Abby Dahlkemper, Sam Mewis, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Catarina Macario also saw their World Cup hopes dashed by long-term injuries.

Share this article Share

But even with a shorthanded player pool, Andonovski had one of the world’s deepest squads at his disposal. Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old winger who Andonovski touted as a potential replacement for Swanson, played just 17 minutes in Australia and New Zealand. Kelley O’Hara and Sofia Huerta, a pair of veteran fullbacks, combined to log 16 minutes. A dependable spark plug off the bench, Kristie Mewis, only came on for the shootout against Sweden. Ashley Sanchez may have been the most creative player on the squad outside of Lavelle, but she never took off her warmups. The same goes for Alana Cook, a center back who was poised to start before Ertz shifted from midfield to her old role in defense.

Among the 16 countries that advanced to the knockout stage, nine squads got more group-stage minutes from substitutes than the United States (177 minutes). The five teams that relied on substitutes the most — Spain, Sweden, Japan, England and the Netherlands — all won in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Successful teams are more likely to lean on substitutes and starting lineup rotation. When teams have comfortable leads and a place in the knockout round secured, they have more freedom to deviate from their top squad.

The U.S. team’s lineup rigidity more closely resembled a fledgling program than that of a longtime power. Although Andonovski did turn to Emily Sonnett (six minutes in the group stage) as a pair of fresh legs against Sweden, that was a move of necessity after Lavelle was suspended for yellow card accumulation. Considering the United States outshot Sweden 21-8 and controlled 52 percent of the possession — compared with 33 percent for the Swedes, with 15 percent contested — the Americans didn’t look fatigued. Yet they still struggled to find a breakthrough.

For Horan, a midfielder, and Smith, a forward — arguably the U.S. team’s two most integral players — there was a correlation between their lack of rest and declining on-the-field influence. Horan, who played all but seven minutes at the World Cup, saw her passing accuracy fall from 76 percent vs. Vietnam and the Netherlands to 62 percent against Portugal and Sweden. After collecting 26 loose balls in the first two games, she had just 17 — across 37 more minutes played — in the final two.

Advertisement

play Play now NaN min Follow on Podcast episode Spotify Apple Google Amazon

Smith’s declining impact can be seen in the line breaks statistic, which tracks how often a player bypasses the opponent’s defensive, midfield or forward unit. After racking up 15 line breaks against Vietnam (along with two goals and an assist) and eight vs. the Netherlands, Smith only totaled five across the last two games. Fatigue probably played a factor in her defensive work rate as well: After pressuring an opponent, directly or indirectly, 33 times per game over the first two matches, that number dropped to 12 against Portugal and Sweden.

She also fired wide in the shootout loss to Sweden, when a conversion would have sent the United States to the quarterfinals. The miss could be blamed on a lapse in concentration, poor technique or other factors altogether, but it’s tough to discount the effect exhaustion can have in such a situation. Whether heavy legs are to blame for the early exit may be an enduring debate, it’s at least one factor weighing on the U.S. team as it watches the rest of the World Cup from home.

Methodology