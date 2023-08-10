Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Aaron Rodgers, cool and aware of the moment, came strutting toward the HBO cameras during the first episode of “Hard Knocks,” which premiered this week. If the producers hadn’t preconceived that this would be the first scene of practice, Rodgers made the decision an easy one, given his genteel approach and trademark casual manner with which he greeted the hype of his arrival at New York Jets training camp.

He was engaged, no longer detached. He was curious, no longer indifferent. He looked refreshed, no longer burdened. The dude is a superstar, after all — a GOAT-tier quarterback still capable of elite bleating as he begins his 19th season and a charismatic television personality when he chooses to be. For as much as Rodgers and the Jets seemed uninterested by the intrusion of this preseason documentary before taping began, it’s also an opportunity to acquire valuable influence over how his New York experiment will be perceived. Rodgers understands this better than anyone. He is already using the platform to present a fuller image of himself after years of endless controversy, bouts of dissension with the Green Bay Packers and odd behavior that saw him drift into conspiracy theories.

Weird Aaron was nowhere to be found in the “Hard Knocks” season debut. For certain, he still exists. But with the future Hall of Famer trying to make an impression on his new franchise, there’s a grander story to tell. There’s a grander way Rodgers wants to be seen. While these five episodes figure to embellish the tale, “Hard Knocks” will also help frame Rodgers’s greatest responsibility now. As a leader, he must supply the young Jets with stability.

It’s something Rodgers didn’t have to do with Green Bay because the Packers knew him so well and built around him accordingly. It’s safe to assume Rodgers will play well, even though he turns 40 in December. Behind center, he has always been a stabilizing force. He’s too smart, too consistent and too capable of pulling a rabbit out of his hat at any time. If he stays healthy, he will find ways to win and keep the Jets in the playoff picture. But if he truly wants to chase that elusive second Super Bowl title, Rodgers cannot be the legendary player who often acts above it all.

Advertisement

He must stabilize the Jets with his example, his voice, his willingness to share and his commitment to sticking with a process that is certain to annoy him at times. Maybe familiarity and growing frustration made him retreat into that unbothered state in Green Bay. The Jets need all of Rodgers, though. They need the on-field brilliance, and they need the man willing to come down to their level and show them the way.

Teammates have always followed Rodgers, even when the chemistry wasn’t ideal, because he was The Franchise playing for a franchise that specializes in sustainable success. The Jets, on the other hand, haven’t made the playoffs for 12 straight seasons. During that span, they’ve had one winning season and two .500 records. “Follow me!” won’t cut it from Rodgers. He can’t take for granted that every player can walk this walk.

In New York, players are still pinching themselves. They remain in disbelief that they get to play with Rodgers. After a 2022 season in which a 7-10 record could’ve easily been 10-7 with even solid quarterback play, the Jets have gone from having QBs who held them back to trading for a legend who raises expectations.

Advertisement

“He does all this no-look s--- all the time,” defensive lineman Solomon Thomas marveled during one “Hard Knocks” scene.

Share this article Share

“Man, he’s special, man,” defensive tackle Al Woods told Thomas while referring to Rodgers as “8,” his new jersey number. “I don’t care what nobody says about 8. Eight is a special dude. He’s cool as f---.”

For effect, Woods grabbed a microphone overhead and pulled it toward his mouth.

“Whatever they say about Aaron Rodgers on TV is a lie,” he declared.

How about what Rodgers allows us to see on TV?

Is he too good to be true? Is he too savvy? Is he too smitten during a fleeting honeymoon period?

It’s easy for Rodgers to woo people, especially when he knows the cameras are rolling. But the shift in his vibe isn’t just an HBO creation. Every bit of information coming out of Jets training camp depicts Rodgers as focused and pleasant, soaking in a different environment and connecting with teammates.

Advertisement

He has embraced mentoring Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 pick who has more interceptions than touchdowns in his NFL career. He has built a solid rapport with his defensive-minded coach, Robert Saleh. He has compared 23-year-old wide receiver Garrett Wilson to Davante Adams, a former teammate and perennial all-pro who also wears No. 17. Cornerback Sauce Gardner swears by his quarterback’s talent and demeanor.

The documentary series has only begun to amplify the excitement. It’s hard not to watch and wonder, “What if this thing actually works?” But a reality show is different from reality. When preseason giggles yield to regular season hardships, we’ll learn who the Jets really are with Rodgers. And we’ll learn whether Rodgers will be wise enough to use all those years of winning lessons from Green Bay.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 147-75-1 record as a starter, but it was the combination of his individual greatness and their structure that made his time so magical. His departure isn’t an excuse to do whatever he wants now. It’s a challenge to inject some of that culture and institutional success into the Jets’ locker room and thrive anew.

Advertisement

Tom Brady is the blueprint, of course. He didn’t abandon all that unprecedented glory when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the most difficult moments, he borrowed from his old way of doing things, adding greater efficiency to Bruce Arians’s “no risk it, no biscuit” offensive philosophy and guiding the Bucs to a Super Bowl triumph in his first season.

Rodgers has one ring. Brady has one for every continent on Earth. The takeaway should be the same, however. Rodgers hasn’t just seen franchise stability up close; he has operated the machine. He should know every detail of what it takes, which means it won’t take time for him to realize how much the Jets, though talented, are lacking.

To assist, Rodgers reworked his contract and trimmed his salary by about $35 million over the next two seasons. The salary cap wiggle room matters, but the Jets will keep asking more of him, and he’ll be left to provide something of greater value than the money. They need Rodgers all-in, all the time. They need him to stabilize them with his play, his demeanor and his faith.