Ultimate Frisbee brings him peace. Can it also be his livelihood? D.C. Breeze player AJ Merriman puts on his jersey after warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Phoenix in an American Ultimate Disc League road matchup last month. (Graeme Sloan/For The Washington Post)

PHILADELPHIA — AJ Merriman unraveled his 6-foot-2 frame on the turf, tucked his dreadlocks to fit on the disc’s surface and shut his eyes, needing a moment to clear his mind. On this Saturday night, his teammates on the D.C. Breeze, the city’s professional men’s ultimate team, were looking for a win over a regional rival.

He had more at stake.

Merriman competes against players who made their peace with the sport’s financial realities years ago. After graduating from college, most of them scheduled their athletic pursuits around more traditional professions. Only a handful of players in the world have ventured to make a career solely within the sport’s confines.

Merriman is one of them.

Some believe he will make it work. This is the same guy, they say, who started his own team at Heritage High in Leesburg, repurposed whatever film he could find online into a playbook and bought a quarterback’s wristband so his team would take it seriously. The same player who in 2019, as a rookie in the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL), chided coaches for being too soft on him, then won defensive player of the year honors the following season. Four years later, he’s practiced so many hours that teammates say he sees the game like a chess board, several plays in advance.

Many consider the 23-year-old one of the best players in the world.

“He’s got, like, Kobe Bryant’s mamba mentality,” said Andrew Nguyen, a former coach of Merriman’s. “He’ll bark at his opponents. There’s a persona. He approaches the game differently.”

But converting his dream into a profession has brought with it a fair share of headaches. Every step Merriman takes in his career must serve two pursuits: proving that his talent is worth compensating, and proactively increasing the sport’s footprint — garnering enough eyeballs on ultimate to make his ambitious undertaking viable.

On the bus ride to Philadelphia, Merriman said there are loftier goals, too, such as trying to make the sport a welcoming space for athletes such as himself, who came from outside of the sport’s White, upper-class roots.

The question remains whether the sport has enough momentum to provide the obsessive Merriman — and others he hopes will follow his path — the same energy in return.

“It’s still ultimate,” Merriman said. “You’ve got to have some flexibility.”

‘A pretty tough grind’

There’s joy on their road trip. On the way to Philadelphia, his teammates scarfed down premade meals and live-streamed a lower-level ultimate game. On the ride back, they played “guess that player,” naming current and former players from the AUDL’s 24 franchises that even the sport’s most rabid fans may struggle to know. After the 20-18 overtime victory, they joked about the $25 most of them made from the game (not including travel, which is covered by the team). They live-streamed a New York Empire game on the way back, forecasting a possible postseason matchup.

This Saturday, the prescient Breeze will play New York — which hasn’t lost since 2021 — in the AUDL quarterfinals.

Perched on the bus’s luggage compartment before the trip home, Breeze captain Rowan McDonnell iced his foot inside a cooler.

This is life as a full-time ultimate Frisbee player, and McDonnell knows it well. The 34-year-old, who first developed a niche but passionate following on YouTube, was by many accounts the first star in the 11-year-old AUDL who eschewed other professional options to pursue the sport as a career.

It’s why, at times, he fears for his younger teammate who is looking to take the same path.

“It’s cool. It’s also a little scary,” McDonnell said. “I know how hard it was for me and how much time I spent on it. And I don’t know, I never look back and go like, ‘Oh, I wasted five years of life trying to make this my career.’ But it’s tough. It’s a little isolating. Maybe it won’t be as tough for him because the league’s a little bit more advanced. There’s a little bit more money in the sport. If I look back, it was a pretty tough grind for me for so long. I just wouldn’t want him to go through that same grind.”

The two keep similar schedules: They train, watch film and coach a string of teams and individual athletes while playing for the Breeze and expanding their personal merchandising brands. It helps that, as the sport’s popularity has grown, more and more people have sought their mentorship.

Still, neither is without outside support. Merriman’s mother, Nancy, agreed to help him with the sort of things the mom of a 23-year-old might: she subsidizes, for instance, the insurance on his Volkswagen and the cost of his groceries. The teammates also share a row home in Washington’s Bloomingdale neighborhood, which is paid for and partially furnished by D.C. ownership.

Though both of their salaries, which are not publicly available, have increased dramatically since they first joined the team — McDonnell in 2016, Merriman in 2019 — neither is without financial burden.

“He has learned to live without making a lot of money,” Nancy said.

Breaking the ultimate archetype

Nancy Merriman understands her son’s financial reality — before he became a professional ultimate player, she supported him as a single mother on the salary of a high school history teacher and track coach — but she also knows what a mother knows. That her son struggled with his mental health, and that ultimate helped him find peace. That he didn’t complete a scoring point to another Black player until four years after he picked up the sport, and that it’s served as inspiration to diversify the sport.

The financial burdens nearly kept her son out of the sport in the first place. Higher-level club teams — which, until recently, were prioritized by top players over the professional leagues — charge athletes thousands of dollars to participate. Merriman didn’t have that sort of money when he first took up the sport. Though some teams offer scholarships to reduce costs, he said those opportunities aren’t always advertised, particularly if you’re not in ultimate’s inner circle.

Merriman, who was raised in Northern Virginia but outside of the sport’s hubs in Arlington and Northwest Washington, wasn’t in that circle. That’s a major reason he prioritizes the growth of the country’s professional leagues.

“The better the pro leagues are, the more opportunities there are for kids who don’t have the money to pay for club seasons every summer,” Merriman said.

He knows that he doesn’t fit into ultimate Frisbee’s archetype. While the Breeze is one of the more diverse teams in the AUDL, the league is overwhelmingly White, and Merriman has faced scrutiny based on a physical style of play that is legal under the sport’s rules but violates ultimate’s unwritten customs.

“There are not enough pro NBA or NFL roster spots,” Merriman said. “But if you can make your impact on the world being an athlete, and ultimate can give you that roster spot, then it’s very important that that opportunity is available.”

There’s also been a push to get financial backing behind a mixed-gender league, to bring in a wider fan base and help grow ultimate beyond the men’s game, possibly even in a league outside the AUDL altogether. To bring in an international audience, Merriman has played in tournaments in Colombia and England, and will do so again in November in the Dominican Republic. At each stop, he’s donated discs and provided lessons.

Recently, Merriman helped bring the Con10ent tour, which was set up as an opportunity for the sport’s Black players to share the field, to the D.C. area. Merriman called it one of the best experiences of his career.

“We play in a way that I have yet to play in any other environment,” said Shanye Crawford, the architect of the tour. “We are free. Sports are supposed to be about celebration, about power, about dunking on people but not being in trouble, running super fast but not having it be because of your biology — that still isn’t our day-to-day [reality] in a sport we can’t help but love.”

As ultimate looks toward its future, Crawford believes the sport is at something of an inflection point. She sees Merriman — a young, Black star who, through talent and obsession, is finding a way to make it all work — as a possible force to shepherd the sport to a more popular and inclusive future.

“He is larger than life in every way,” Crawford said. “He wants to give a blueprint to other players who want to grow like he has. He is young. But he is such a bright light for this sport.”