Ex-NFL player Bashaud Breeland arrested on stolen car, drug, gun charges

Bashaud Breeland, a former NFL cornerback who played on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV team, was arrested Tuesday in Charlotte, on charges that include possession of a stolen car, guns and drugs, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Breeland, 31, was booked into Mecklenburg County jail at 2:12 a.m. Eastern time and released a few hours later on $30,000 bond, according to WBTV.

He was stopped by police Monday afternoon and found to be driving a 2020 G550 Mercedes-Benz SUV that had been stolen in Florida, reports stated. Officers found 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and eight guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report obtained by the Charlotte Observer. He also was accused of altering serial numbers and a title, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s website.

A 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson by Washington, Breeland was a four-year starter there. He also played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals and has been out of the NFL since 2021. Breeland started 15 of 16 regular season games and six postseason games for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, with Kansas City winning the Super Bowl after the 2019 season.