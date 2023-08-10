D.C. United, Taxi Fountas terminate contract after second racial abuse probe

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C. United announced Thursday that the club and Taxi Fountas have mutually agreed to terminate the Greek forward’s contract following what MLS determined were “credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fountas, 27, had been on administrative leave since July 21 amid an MLS investigation. His exit brings to an end a turbulent 15-month stint in the nation’s capital, in which his prolific production — his 18 goals led United in that span — was overshadowed by separate accusations that he used a racial slur against another player.

A person familiar with the situation said Saturday that United had been moving toward a termination of Fountas’s contract.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world, and D.C. United does not tolerate any acts of this nature,” the club’s statement said.

Advertisement

The statement did not mention Fountas’s teammate, Nigel Robertha, but two people familiar with the situation said the Dutch forward accused Fountas of directing a racial slur toward him following United’s loss to the New England Revolution on July 15 in Foxborough, Mass. Both people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the players shared heated words on the field before their animosity spilled into the locker room, at which point Robertha, who is Black, accused Fountas, who is White, of using a racial slur.

Robertha was placed on leave July 21, then reinstated three days later before starting United’s loss to Mexican club Pumas in the Leagues Cup on July 29 at Audi Field. Neither player was made available to speak with reporters during the investigation.

This is the second time MLS has found an accusation of racial abuse against Fountas to be credible. The league reached that conclusion after a September game at Audi Field, during which then-Inter Miami defender Aimé Mabika claimed the forward used a slur. But MLS said it could not “independently verify” the accusation, which Fountas denied, and the forward was not fined or suspended.

Advertisement

An MLS spokesperson did not immediately respond to comment when asked if the recent allegations against Fountas were confirmed.

Share this article Share

“Major League Soccer and its clubs are committed to eradicating racism from the game,” MLS said a statement.

A statement from MLS on Taxi Fountas. pic.twitter.com/SKjmpnVWog — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) August 10, 2023

Fountas had six goals in 17 matches this season after leading D.C. with 12 goals last year, earning an all-star selection. He was United’s third-highest-paid player, with a base salary of $1.7 million, according to the MLS Players Association, and his departure frees up a designated player slot and significant salary cap space.

Any replacement for Fountas, however, would have to come via the free agent market after the MLS midseason transfer window closed last week. Speaking after United’s shootout loss at the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup round of 32 last week, Coach Wayne Rooney expressed frustration with the club’s lack of activity during the transfer window.

“I think we could have done with more players in the window,” Rooney said. “I think we’ve left ourselves a bit short with that, which I’m frustrated about and disappointed about. So we know where we are now.”