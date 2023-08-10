Lauren James suspended, making England’s World Cup path more difficult

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

FIFA announced Thursday that England forward Lauren James has been suspended for two matches after she stomped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie during Monday’s World Cup round-of-16 match, a difficult blow for a team that already was dealing with a number of absences. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight James, who has scored three of England’s seven non-penalty goals at the World Cup, would not be available until the final on Aug. 20 or the third-place match a day earlier should England advance that far. The Lionesses face Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday after defeating Nigeria on penalty kicks.

James stepped on Alozie’s back in the 87th minute of a scoreless draw, initially drawing a yellow card that was upgraded to red after video review. Red cards automatically garner a one-match suspension; FIFA added the second match to James’s punishment over a violation of Article 14 of its disciplinary code, which includes at least a two-match man for “serious foul play.”

James apologized to Alozie on social media, saying she was “sorry for what happened.” Alozie seemed to accept the apology, saying the sport of soccer “is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments” and “all respect for Lauren James.”

England has struggled to generate much offense in this World Cup. Take away a 6-1 win against an overmatched China side in their group-stage finale and the Lionesses have scored only one goal in the run of play: James’s sixth-minute tally against Denmark on July 28. She then scored twice and added three assists in a scintillating performance against China.

Should England defeat Colombia, it would face either co-host Australia or France in the semifinals on Aug. 16. As of Thursday morning, the Lionesses still were listed as the favorites to win the tournament by sportsbooks. They entered the tournament without standouts Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, who are recovering from injuries.