Maryland lost two cornerbacks to the NFL but still likes its secondary

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A few months ago, Tarheeb Still attended an NFL draft party for former Maryland teammate and fellow cornerback Deonte Banks, who at the time was forecast to be selected in the early rounds following a decorated career in College Park. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight When the New York Giants chose Banks with the No. 24 pick, Still recalls reacting with a combination of admiration — for one of his mentors becoming the Terrapins’ highest draft pick since 2018 — and inspiration — that he, too, could leave an imprint worthy of NFL consideration.

“I got the chills,” said Still, who is entering his senior season with the Terrapins. “It was crazy, because me playing with [Banks] for three years, and to see him get drafted in the first round and accomplish his dreams, that was just everything to me. I might have been happier than he was.”

As Maryland continues fall camp, Still, a starter in each of the past three seasons at nickel, has made it a point to stay in touch with Banks and Jakorian Bennett, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders, seeking advice on the technical and mental components required to master one of the most demanding positions on the field.

Advertisement

Even with Banks and Bennett gone, the Terrapins’ secondary has plenty of reason for optimism given its extensive experience and depth. Still and senior safety Beau Brade (team-high 85 tackles in 2022) are among the centerpieces of a pass defense that ranked sixth in the Big Ten last season in efficiency.

Maryland’s projected top six defensive backs are upperclassmen, including junior safety Dante Trader Jr., who finished second on the Terrapins in tackles (62) and added two interceptions. Trader and Brade started all 13 games last season.

But the Terrapins also permitted 2,903 passing yards, the third-highest total in the conference, and 17 touchdowns, tied for eighth out of 14 schools. Only three teams in the Big Ten had fewer interceptions last season than Maryland’s nine.

“As a unit we felt like last year we were up and down a lot,” Brade said. “Some games we did our thing and got a lot picks and shut down some key receivers, and some days we just didn’t. We feel like this year — I feel like this could be a defensive-led team. We have a lot of guys coming back, and we also have a lot of new guys.”

Advertisement

Significant additions on the back end include transfers Ja’Quan Sheppard, a senior cornerback, and Avantae Williams, a junior safety. Sheppard was voted first-team all-American Athletic Conference at Cincinnati last season, and Williams played 11 games for Miami.

Share this article Share

Sheppard is projected to start at boundary corner, with Corey Coley Jr. at field corner. Coley, a former LSU commit and converted safety, played in the final 11 games with one start. His four solo tackles were the second most for the Terrapins in their 16-12 victory over North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“They’ve indoctrinated themselves, getting into our playbook, getting into how we take the field, how we come off the field, just the little things,” Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams said. “I think those things go a long way whenever you’re bringing players in that have been in other facilities and coached by other coaches. They’re willingness to adapt goes a long way, and those guys have really shown that.”

The secondary also is welcoming a newcomer to the coaching staff in Zac Spavital, who takes over directing the safeties following the departure of Wes Neighbors for the same position at Mississippi.

Advertisement

Spavital has a lengthy track record of helping to assemble defenses that have been among the best in the country in creating turnovers. In 2017, for instance, when he was in charge of linebackers at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders ranked sixth nationally in turnovers forced (29).

In 2013, with Spavital as defensive backs coach, Houston finished first in turnovers forced (43). The Cougars’ secondary caused 29 of those turnovers, leaving an impression on former Houston coach Kevin Sumlin, who had a hand in bringing his former assistant to Maryland, where Sumlin is entering his first season as the Terrapins’ associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator.