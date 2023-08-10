Nats get plenty of hits this time, but not enough runs in loss to Phils

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have had some weird moments together at Citizens Bank Park. Remember when the Phillies forgot to tarp the field before an overnight storm and tried to dry it later with blowtorches? Or when the protective netting suddenly fell in June 2021, leaving players in the dugout to pick it off their heads? Or Wednesday night, when Michael Lorenzen threw 24 pitches in the first inning, walked four batters and still went and tossed a no-hitter in his first home start with the team, becoming the fourth pitcher from his Orange County high school with a no-hitter in the major leagues.

Thursday didn’t hold any such moments. What it did hold, though, was an odd beginning of a 6-2 loss for the Nationals. Patrick Corbin, their starter, walked a career-high seven batters and still didn’t yield an earned run in five-plus innings. In the second, the defense made two errors behind Corbin — a bobble by CJ Abrams, then a bobble by Dominic Smith on a nearly successful pickoff — before the left-hander stranded two. In the third, Corbin loaded the bases with no outs and wriggled out of the jam, the rally killed when Bryson Stott bounced into a double play. But in the end, two-run homers from Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto were the difference.

“The bottom line here is we have to score more than two runs in this ballpark,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “We got to score more runs. The bottom of the lineup has to start driving in more runs for us.”

Washington (50-66) had its chances against Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Lane Thomas came inches from a solo homer in the top of the first, lining a ball off the small metal wall atop the padded wall in left. Abrams was stranded in scoring position in the third after a single and a stolen base — his club-record 25th in a row without being caught.

The Nationals wore down Nola by fouling off 19 of his 82 pitches through four innings. Yet in the fourth, they couldn’t score despite a lucky bounce and a two-base error. First, Bryce Harper bent down to field a grounder tapped by Smith, then it struck first base, then Harper in the cheek, allowing Smith to scamper in safely. Then rookie Weston Wilson settled beneath a flyball hit by Jake Alu, which slipped through his glove and fell to the outfield grass.

But Blake Rutherford, the Nationals’ rookie left fielder, struck out to end the inning, making him 0 for 16 to begin his career. Rutherford whipped his head back in frustration, looking at the ink-black sky. Harper later exited with mid back spasms. The Nationals built a one-run lead on Ildemaro Vargas’s RBI double in the sixth. Yet in the bottom half, Stott bounced a grounder to first, where Smith fielded it and flipped to Corbin for what looked like a sure out.

One problem: Corbin missed the ball, inviting the fourth leadoff base runner in the six innings he started. This is when trouble stirred for Washington. Stott was Corbin’s last batter, the lefty’s line including one hit (a double for Alec Bohm), the seven walks and just two strikeouts, 44 of his 87 pitches thrown for strikes. Turner, riding a hot streak, then stepped in against reliever Andrés Machado and blasted a homer to left-center.

“Obviously the walks stand out,” Corbin said of his outing. “It is a dangerous lineup, so maybe just a bit too fine on some pitches and got into some bad counts. Just lucky to make some pitches to [limit] damage. One through nine, they can hit the ball out of the ballpark. You know that coming in.”

Corbin acknowledged his command issues played a role.

“If you walk seven guys, you don’t give up as many hits,” he said. “That’s one way to do it. … Not ideal. You’re not trying to walk those guys. You try to stay on the corners, you try to stay on the edges, I was just a little bit off today.”

Machado, a de facto leverage reliever for Martinez, had logged five scoreless innings in his past five appearances. Thursday, though, he faced four batters and retired only one, when Johan Rojas popped out on a bunt attempt. Next came lefty Joe La Sorsa, who escaped the sixth before Castellanos and Realmuto pummeled him with two-run shots in the seventh.

La Sorsa turned into the sacrificial lamb, wearing an eight-batter rally while no one fully warmed in the bullpen. He flashed his potential in lefty-lefty matchups, striking out Kyle Schwarber twice. The matchups with righties … not so good.

“He has to use both sides of the plate,” Martinez said of how La Sorsa can better attack righties. “I like this stuff. … Castellanos fouled off some good pitches. He didn’t crush the ball. But in this ballpark, you get the ball up in the air, it could be a home run. And then he just made a mistake on Realmuto.”

The Nationals rallied in the eighth, spurred by Joey Meneses and Keibert Ruiz, who stayed locked in with two singles and his third walk in two games. Vargas punched in a run from the other side of the plate, ripping a double down the right field line. But after whatever happened in the first five innings, the last four felt like a course correction of sorts. The Phillies, a team built to slug, outmuscled Washington, a club that enters each night with an incredibly slim margin for error.

Even with the loss, the Nationals head home after a 4-3 road trip. And that’s slight progress regardless of the past two days.