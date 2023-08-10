Nationals to experiment with six-man rotation, possibly for rest of season

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

PHILADELPHIA — When Dave Martinez revealed Wednesday that the Washington Nationals would transition to a six-man rotation, one question felt more obvious than the many others: For how long? It seems that, in a perfect world, the Nationals’ manager would love to ride six starters for the rest of the season. That could get Martinez’s young arms through the rest of the schedule without shutting them down. At the very least, it could get them close. But the world is far from perfect, as baseball likes to remind anyone with a plan. So projecting the duration of this experiment is really just a guessing game.

“It could be the whole year,” Martinez said. “But I worry about the bullpen, too, the back end of the bullpen. A lot of these guys, I know there are a few guys who can give us multiple innings in our bullpen now. But we definitely have to keep an eye on that, as well. We’ll keep an eye on everything that goes on from here on out as far as innings.”

Advertisement

The logistics of the six-man rotation: Right-hander Joan Adon will officially join Friday, fresh off carrying a perfect game into the sixth inning of a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds last weekend. He will join MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, Patrick Corbin, Trevor Williams and rookie Jake Irvin. The decision slims the bullpen to seven pitchers, a mishmash of Kyle Finnegan, Jordan Weems, Andrés Machado, Jose Ferrer, Robert Garcia, Joe La Sorsa and Cory Abbott, seen here in loose order of who is probable to pitch in a high-leverage spot.

The main reasons for the six-man rotation: To manage the workloads of the club’s starting pitchers, especially Gore, 24, and Irvin, 26. Gore threw only 70 innings last year because of elbow inflammation that kept him out for the final two months. He is already up to 117 this year, a career high in the majors or minors. Irvin missed all of 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then threw 103⅓ innings last season, all across two levels of the minors. This season he has thrown 106⅓ between the Nationals and Class AAA.

Josiah Gray, topic of a very similar discussion last August, is at 126⅔ innings after throwing 148⅔ last year. With 47 games left, a five-man rotation would come out to nine starts for three pitchers and 10 for the other two. With a six-man rotation, that lowers to eight starts for five pitchers and seven for one.

Advertisement

“I was hurt last year, I didn’t throw many innings. So that’s a real thing that we’re going to have to deal with,” Gore said Wednesday after he surrendered six earned runs opposite Michael Lorenzen, who threw a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 7-0 loss for Washington. "... We got some guys here that we’re getting to that point of season. … Six-man’s great. I pitched with it last year in San Diego and we’re just going to get a little extra rest. We’ll be fresh. But when we do go out there, we got to pitch a little better.”

After Gore logged five bumpy innings against the Phillies, Abbott handled the next two, then Garcia the one after that. When considering the effects of a six-man rotation on his pen, Martinez pinpointed Abbott and Garcia and La Sorsa as his bulk relief options. With Hunter Harvey, Mason Thompson and Carl Edwards Jr. on the injured list, Machado, typically a swing man between the majors and minors, has earned another audition in a leverage role. Same with Weems, who started the season with Machado in Rochester’s bullpen.

Abbott is the natural long man, a usual starter who can mop up for multiple innings when needed. Garcia, a recent waiver claim from the Marlins, pitched two-plus innings in 10 appearances for Miami’s Class AAA affiliate earlier this year. La Sorsa, a waiver claim from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, worked two innings Tuesday and seems comfortable doing so.

Advertisement

But Martinez is right in that this is precarious for his relievers. Adon, 24, is a full-on wild card despite dominating the Reds for most of his previous outing. Martinez has often capped Williams around 80 pitches, saying that is what he is built up for after splitting time as a starter and reliever for the New York Mets in 2022. Corbin, the most durable of the bunch, is prone to early blowups. Gore and Gray have had trouble limiting their pitch counts, even when posting zeros. And like Williams, Martinez has tended to carefully manage Irvin when he gets around the 85- or 90-pitch mark.

Share this article Share

That could put a lot on Abbott, Garcia and La Sorsa — or the other four relievers, depending on the situation. Two more off days in August, then four in September, should help a bit. Another saving grace is the Nationals will be able to add a pitcher when rosters expand to 28 on Sept. 1. Time will tell whether the six-man rotation makes it to that point.

“Stretching them out 10, 12 days, I don’t think that’s necessarily a good thing because they have to re-amp themselves [up],” Martinez said, explaining why he chose this approach instead of trying to shut down different pitchers for stretches at a time. “They [would] sit and then they have to figure out if they’re going to try to throw two bullpens. I didn’t necessarily want to do that, but maybe shorter stints: Six days, seven days, maybe even eight days would definitely work.