The first time Washington was no-hit, Babe Ruth punched an umpire

The Washington Nationals were no-hit for the first time in team history Wednesday, when Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Michael Lorenzen accomplished the feat in his first start at Citizens Bank Park since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. Lorenzen’s no-no put an end to the majors’ longest active streak of a franchise registering at least one hit, which dated to New York Yankees pitcher David Cone’s perfect game against the Montreal Expos on July 18, 1999, six years before the team relocated to D.C.

A Washington team has now been no-hit six times since 1901. The first instance may not have happened had a hot-tempered Babe Ruth not been ejected for punching the home plate umpire after walking the first Senators batter he faced on June 23, 1917, paving the way for a historic performance by his teammate, Ernie Shore. Here’s a look back at that bizarre incident, and Washington’s other hitless games:

June 23, 1917: Babe Ruth and Ernie Shore

Red Sox 4, Senators 0 | Fenway Park | Box Score

“Open your eyes and keep them open,” Ruth barked at home plate umpire Brick Owens, who threatened to throw the Red Sox’s fourth-year ace out of the game if he didn’t pipe down after walking Washington leadoff man Ray Morgan.

“You run me out and I will come in and bust you on the nose,” Ruth replied, according to the Boston Globe.

“You’re through now,” Owens shouted, waving Ruth off the field.

Ruth charged at Owens and swung twice, missing with his left before a glancing blow caught Owens behind the ear.

“Owens’ conduct was admirable,” The Washington Post’s J.V. Fitz Gerald reported. “Brick has the reputation of being able to ‘lick his weight in wild cats’ and had he mixed with Ruth there is little question but what the pitcher would have finished second. Owens, however, made no move to get back at the pitcher. He swung his fist threateningly for a second, but held his temper.”

With the aid of several policemen, Red Sox second baseman and player-manager Jack Barry dragged Ruth away. Red Sox catcher Pinch Thomas, who tried but failed to protect Owens, was also ejected.

The 26-year-old Shore, who had pitched five innings two days earlier, replaced Ruth. After Morgan was thrown out trying to steal second against replacement catcher Sam Agnew, Shore retired the next 26 batters he faced. The crowd of 16,000 gave him a standing ovation after Barry fielded a bunt and threw pinch hitter Mike Menosky out by a half-step for the final out.

“Not one of the Nationals got anything that resembled a hit, and with not an error made behind Shore and no bases on balls there wasn’t any Washington player who reached first base,” The Post reported. “Only six balls were knocked to the outfield by the Washington batters.”

“Shore’s title to the highest honor attainable by a twirler has a flaw in it,” The Washington Evening Star reported, “as only twenty-six batsmen faced him, but twenty-seven were retired while he was pitching, and there is little doubt that he will officially be credited with the achievement that is the ambition of all pitchers and the accomplishment of few.”

Shore’s performance eventually entered baseball’s record books as a perfect game in 1929. It was downgraded to the first combined no-hitter in 1991, when MLB’s committee for statistical accuracy established the current definition for a perfect game, which requires that no batter reach any base during the course of the game.

Ruth was suspended one week and fined $100 for his punch, and the Red Sox finished nine games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League.

Sept. 3, 1947: Bill McCahan

Athletics 3, Senators 0 | Shibe Park | Box Score

If not for an error by Philadelphia first baseman Ferris Fain that allowed Senators outfielder Stan Spence to reach in the second inning, McCahan would have thrown the majors’ first perfect game since 1922. McCahan, a 25-year-old rookie right-hander out of Duke, retired the next 23 Senators in order after Fain’s miscue and struck out pinch hitter Cecil Travis to end the game.

The closest Washington came to recording a hit was a line drive by Mickey Vernon in the seventh inning that Elmer Valo tracked down near the fence. After the final out, Athletics third baseman Hank Majeski and catcher Buddy Rosar rushed to the mound and carried McCahan off the field on their shoulders.

“I didn’t know I had a no-hitter until the ninth,” McCahan said after the game, which lasted 1 hour, 26 minutes and was played before a crowd of 4,572. “I didn’t get nervous then, but just tried a little bit harder.”

May 15, 1952: Virgil Trucks

Tigers 1, Senators 0 | Briggs Stadium | Box Score

Trucks plunked two Washington batters and walked another, but there “wasn’t a semblance of a hit” against the 33-year-old right-hander, according to The Post. Vic Wertz hit a two-out home run in the ninth inning off Washington’s Bob Porterfield, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth, to give Detroit the walk-off win before a crowd of 2,215.

“When Trucks fanned Mickey Vernon for the Nats’ last out in the ninth inning, the sparse gathering let out a yell that would have done justice to a capacity house of 52,000 at Briggs Stadium,” The Post’s Morris Siegel reported. “And when Wertz, with a count of no strikes and one ball, lifted Porterfield’s second pitch into the stands, practically every spectator and all the Tigers converged on home plate to greet the slugging outfielder.”

Trucks was an unlikely candidate to throw the Tigers’ first no-hitter in 40 years, having entered the game with a 13.50 ERA after allowing 13 hits in his previous start. He would throw a second no-hitter three months later.

Aug. 20, 1957: Bob Keegan

White Sox 6, Senators 0 | Comiskey Park | Box Score

Keegan, a 36-year-old right-hander, retired the first 14 Senators he faced before walking catcher Lou Berberet with two outs in the fifth. Pinch hitter Faye Throneberry, who walked in the sixth, was the only other Washington batter to reach base.

Keegan struck out one in the White Sox’s first no-hitter since 1937 and benefited from several great defensive plays, including a running catch by Larry Doby to rob Herb Plews of a hit in the first inning.

June 10, 1966: Sonny Siebert

Indians 2, Senators 0 | Cleveland Stadium | Box Score

“Don’t come back unless you pitch a no-hitter,” Siebert’s wife, Carol, reportedly told the third-year right-hander before he twirled Cleveland’s first no-no since Bob Feller in 1951.

Siebert threw 116 pitches, struck out seven and retired 13 in a row before walking Dick Nen in the fifth. Paul Casanova reached on an error by shortstop Chico Salmon in the eighth. Leon Wagner’s first-inning homer off Phil Ortega provided Siebert all the offense he needed.

“It was in the seventh that I started to think of it and said to myself: ‘Buddy, you’re getting close,’” Siebert said. “Then in the ninth I told myself: ‘Let’s go, pal. You’ll never get this close again.'”

Wednesday: Michael Lorenzen

Phillies 7, Nationals 0 | Citizens Bank Park | Box Score

Lorenzen struck out five and walked four on 124 pitches Wednesday. The 31-year-old attended the same high school — Fullerton (Calif.) Union — as Senators legend Walter Johnson, who threw the only no-hitter of his Hall of Fame career on July 1, 1920. In a coincidence, fellow former Fullerton Union pitchers Steve Busby and Mike Warren threw no hitters for the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, respectively.