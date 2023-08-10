Women’s World Cup quarterfinal teams to root for, now that USWNT is out

Even though Spain did not win its group, it has mostly clobbered its opposition, with its three tournament wins coming by a combined score of 13-1 (the outlier was a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group-stage finale on July 31, though La Roja already had clinched a berth in the knockout round before that match). Spain is in the quarterfinals for the first time and is the lone team with at least three players — Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo — who have scored at least three goals apiece. Spain also is the lone World Cup team to take at least 100 shots, and it also has not yielded a goal to an opposing player in its three victories, as the goal it surrendered in its 5-1 win over Switzerland was an own-goal. Six of Spain’s eight most recent matches were shutout victories.