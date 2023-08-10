Women’s World Cup quarterfinal teams to root for, now that USWNT is out

6:30 a.m.: England vs. Colombia (Fox)
Spain
Even though Spain did not win its group, it has mostly clobbered its opposition, with its three tournament wins coming by a combined score of 13-1 (the outlier was a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group-stage finale on July 31, though La Roja already had clinched a berth in the knockout round before that match). Spain is in the quarterfinals for the first time and is the lone team with at least three players — Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo — who have scored at least three goals apiece. Spain also is the lone World Cup team to take at least 100 shots, and it also has not yielded a goal to an opposing player in its three victories, as the goal it surrendered in its 5-1 win over Switzerland was an own-goal. Six of Spain’s eight most recent matches were shutout victories.
Odds to win: +300 (a winning $100 bet would return $300 in profit)
Netherlands
Runner-up four years ago, the Netherlands has allowed just one goal in four World Cup matches this year and finished ahead of the mighty United States in Group E. Midfielder Jill Roord has four goals, second-most in the tournament, but the Dutch will be without star midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who will miss the match because of yellow-card accumulation. Fox Spors analyst Leslie Osborn called van de Donk “an instrumental piece to this Dutch side, both on the offense and defense. She is that connective tissue. She’s box-to-box, she has bite and mentality, she’s a leader out there. This is a massive loss for this team going into playing a Spanish side that is brilliant.”
Odds to win: +1100
Japan
Japan has won all four of its World Cup matches by a combined score of 14-1, its relentless attack paced by Hinata Miyazawa, whose five goals leads all scorers in the tournament. It’s a surprise scoring burst from someone who had only four goals in 23 international appearances entering the tournament and only four goals in 39 matches over the past two seasons for her Japanese professional team. She’s been complemented well by Mina Tanaka, who has two goals and three assists. No team has looked more impressive than Japan, which is looking for its third berth in the World Cup final over the past four tournaments.
Odds to win: +450
Sweden
Sweden already has taken out the United States, winner of the past two World Cups and the world’s top-ranked team. Now it looks to dispatch Japan, the last team other than the Americans to win it all (in 2011). Sweden allowed South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in its group-stage opener on July 23 but hasn’t conceded a goal since, overcoming the early deficit to beat South Africa, blanking Italy and Argentina, and keeping the USWNT off the scoreboard before winning in penalty kicks. Even though the Swedes advanced in nail-biting fashion against the Americans, they have to come in with a lot of confidence after advancing despite the United States’ best performance of the tournament.
Odds to win: +1100
Australia
The co-hosts have advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time despite limited playing time from superstar Sam Kerr, who has played only 10 minutes in the tournament because of a calf injury. The question now for Coach Tony Gustavsson is whether to insert Kerr back into the starting lineup or stick with the 11 who have paced the Matildas to shutout wins over Canada and Denmark in its last two matches (Kerr’s only action came at the very end of Australia’s win over Denmark in the round of 16, after it already had gone up 2-0). Australia will be mighty familiar with France, having scored a 1-0 win in the teams’ final World Cup tuneup on July 14.
Odds to win: +850
France
Forward Kadidiatou Diani has been directly involved in seven of France’s 12 goals over four matches (four goals, three assists), and all-time leading scorer Eugénie Le Sommer scored Les Bleues’ final two goals in their round-of-16 romp over Morocco. In the back, captain Wendie Renard is the tallest player still standing at the World Cup at 6 feet 2 and presents an imposing challenge to any opponent ball in the box while also able to kick-start France’s attack. Four years ago, France’s run on home soil ended in the quarterfinals against the United States. Now, Les Bleues will be looking to end co-host Australia’s run in similar fashion.
Odds to win: +500
England
England has yet to lose at this World Cup, but two of its wins were 1-0 nail-biters in the group stage and the other was Monday’s penalty-kick win over Nigeria, which followed a scoreless draw over 120 minutes. Take away England’s 6-1 blowout of overmatched China in the group-stage finale, and it has scored only one goal from open play over the course of the tournament. The Lionesses will be without forward Lauren James, who’s suspended after drawing a red card for stomping on an opponent’s back late in regulation against Nigeria. James has three assists, tied for the tournament lead, and has perhaps been England’s most complete play in the tournament, at least until she lost her head against Nigeria.
Odds to win: +275
Colombia
Colombia has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time and — even though it topped a group featuring world power Germany — is the lone Cinderella remaining, backed by an increasingly loud bunch of supporters. Forward Linda Caicedo, who’s just 18, has burnished her credentials as perhaps the world’s most exciting young player with two goals, and 33-year-old veteran Catalina Usme scored the lone goals in 1-0 victories over South Korea in group play and Jamaica in the round of 16. Las Cafeteras have overcome almost unimaginable sexism in their home nation to reach this point, and a berth in the semifinals would be an incredible achievement.
Odds to win: +2800