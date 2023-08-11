Golf’s civil war might be ending, but the U.S. Ryder Cup dilemma isn’t

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — What does it take to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year? Talor Gooch has won three tournaments on the LIV Golf circuit, a breakout season that has seen him toppling several of the golf’s biggest names. But at last check, he’s had zero communication with Zach Johnson, captain of the American squad — or anyone associated with the U.S. team.

Then there’s Bryson DeChambeau, who shot an eye-popping 61 last Saturday at LIV’s event at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then somehow topped it with an unheard of 58 one day later — “a unicorn,” his LIV teammate Anirban Lahiri called it, “it’s a myth” — and he has no idea if it will earn him a spot on the team.

“I would love to represent my country,” DeChambeau said this week. “There’s no doubt about that. I feel like I’m in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I’m a top-10 player for sure right now.”

But it’s not clear if the Ryder Cup team brass agree — or if that would be enough. Assembling a 12-man team for the Ryder Cup is never an easy task, but this year it requires the U.S. captain to consider allegiances and team chemistry like never before. The PGA Tour is trying to unify the fractured world of golf with its proposed alliance with LIV Golf’s Saudi benefactors, but neither the tour nor LIV gets to choose the Ryder Cup team. The golf world is not yet unified, and the composition of the U.S. squad that will travel to Italy in late September promises to be more complicated — and perhaps controversial — than any in recent memory.

With six discretionary spots available, Johnson will have to decide how many deserve to go to LIV players — golfers who bailed on the PGA Tour last year but nonetheless might very well be among the 12 best American players at the moment. Certainly, recent performances by Gooch, DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have made the decision more difficult.

As Phil Mickelson, a 12-time Ryder Cup veteran who proudly waves the LIV flag, said: “If you’re looking just straight for the best players, there’s four or five guys here that warrant that.” But it’s not likely that four or five — perhaps not even two — from the LIV tour will get the call.

“There’s a lot of guys that would be very additive to the U.S. team,” Mickelson said earlier this week, “but again, as a captain, you’re looking at other intangibles, too.”

The American Ryder Cup team will include six players who earn their spot via a points ranking system and six others who are chosen by the team captain. That’s the same way the Americans determined the 2021 squad, which was captained by Steve Stricker and rolled to victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Points are accrued at PGA Tour events and the majors. (Only Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have locked up roster spots thus far.) The current rankings list Koepka No. 4 based on his performance in majors, but because LIV events aren’t included and its players aren’t welcome at PGA Tour events, he can’t earn any more points.

PGA Tour players, meanwhile, still have two more opportunities to accrue points before the Aug. 20 cutoff date, starting with this week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis. While Koepka, who won this year’s PGA Championship and finished second at the Masters, has a slight cushion, he could still be pushed out of the top 6 if the right combination of PGA Tour players post strong finishes the next two weekends.

Golfers earn one point in the standings for every $1,000 won in each tournament. With 9,421 points, Koepka has a more-than 1,200-point edge on the players outside the top 6, but each of the next two events feature $20 million in prize money; at the St. Jude Championship, the winner will take home $3.6 million, while the runner-up receives $2.16 million and the third-place finisher pockets $1.36 million.

That means No. 7 Max Homa, No. 8 Cameron Young, No. 9 Jordan Spieth and No. 10 Keegan Bradley could all leapfrog Koepka by finishing in the top two this weekend, and a handful of others — like No. 11 Collin Morikawa and No. 12 Sam Burns — could shoot up the list with strong back-to-back outings.

But it’s hard to see Johnson tapping six other golfers and ignoring Koepka, a three-time Ryder Cup veteran who’s playing good golf and is generally well-regarded by players on both tours.

The intrigue will surround those six discretionary picks, where Johnson could consider a variety of factors: experience, recent performances, Ryder Cup history, matchups, team chemistry and fit for the hilly Marco Simone Golf and Country Club course outside of Rome.

Fans reading the tea leaves have already noted that Johnson roomed with Justin Thomas, his good friend, at this year’s British Open, and that Johnson said at this year’s PGA Championship he hadn’t seen a LIV event and wasn’t aware the tournaments were being broadcast on the CW Network.

Johnson was noncommittal when asked then if he’d be comfortable including a LIV player on the U.S. squad. “I can’t answer that,” he said. “I’ll say this: The guys that are on the PGA Tour that make that team, they have direct ownership in that collectively.”

Johnson has said he won’t be making the decision alone and that he’ll include input from the top 6 finishers.

“I think when it comes to the 12 best players, that’s extremely subjective,” Johnson said last month. “How do you really measure that? Are you going to go off World Ranking, FedEx? What’s your measurement? I think that’s very difficult.”

“But it’s also 12 guys in a locker room that want to be around each other.”

DeChambeau is ranked No. 50 on the Ryder Cup points list and Gooch is 89th. Their world rankings have also plummeted, since that system does not recognize LIV tournaments. They’ll have to hope Johnson values what they’ve done on the rival tour more than whatever upside he might see in players on the bubble, which include Ryder Cup veterans like Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau. (There are also veteran LIV players like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed who could merit a look but are considered long shots.)

If DeChambeau gets hit with demerits, it won’t be because of the state of his game. His extraordinary 58 was just the fourth posted on any pro tour, drawing comparisons to Jim Furyk’s historic round at the 2016 Travelers Championship, and he has two top-20 showings in majors this year, including a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship.

But Zach Johnson has continually stressed the importance of team chemistry, and many tour players are still reeling over DeChambeau’s decision to sign on to the since-dismissed federal lawsuit against the PGA Tour last year. He’s also been among the most outspoken LIV cheerleaders.

For his part, Gooch has done little in the way of lobbying. Heading into this weekend’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Gooch led the LIV tour’s individual standings, comfortably ahead of second place Cameron Smith. Asked last week whether he thinks he belongs on the Ryder Cup squad, Gooch’s teammate Harold Varner III jumped in and fielded the question.

“No s--- he wants to play on the Ryder Cup team,” Varner said, “and some people think he should be on the team.”

Added Gooch: “I think that what I think doesn’t matter for it unfortunately, so I’ll just continue to play good golf and let the people whose opinions matter, hopefully we can sway them a little bit.”

Despite his LIV heroics, it’s possible Gooch effectively played his way off the U.S. squad at non-LIV events. He missed the cut at two majors this year and finished tied for 34th at the Masters. He didn’t event attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open.

The European squad doesn’t face the same dilemma. The players who left the DP World Tour for LIV Golf aren’t eligible to compete in the Ryder Cup, which rules out veterans like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood. Henrik Stenson, the five-time Ryder Cup vet, was set to captain the European squad until he joined LIV last year. He’s hoping the divisions that mark this year’s competition will be looked back on as an anomaly.