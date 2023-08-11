Commanders’ broadcaster, former NFL CB Fred Smoot arrested

Washington Commanders broadcaster and former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot turned himself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday on a civil misdemeanor charge of “failure to comply with support obligation,” according to the county sheriff’s office.
The Commanders declined to comment.
Smoot, a nine-year NFL veteran who played in Washington and Minnesota, has a history of legal trouble. In 2006, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the “Love Boat” scandal in which a group of Vikings players hired prostitutes for a sex party on a boat. In 2013, he was sentenced to six months probation for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was found not guilty of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
Smoot is contract employee with the team and appears on in-house programs, primarily the show “Command Center.” In late July, Smoot co-hosted the fan pep rally for new ownership at FedEx Field and welcomed executives to address the crowd.
During his playing career, Smoot played in 129 games (104 starts), made 450 tackles, snagged 21 interceptions and forced five fumbles.
TMZ first reported Smoot’s arrest.