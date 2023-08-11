The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Commanders’ broadcaster, former NFL CB Fred Smoot arrested

Updated August 11, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. EDT|Published August 11, 2023 at 2:36 p.m. EDT
Fred Smoot, who played two stints for Washington's NFL team and now works in the Commanders' broadcasting department, turned himself in on Thursday. (Katherine Frey/TWP)
Washington Commanders broadcaster and former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot turned himself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday on a civil misdemeanor charge of “failure to comply with support obligation,” according to the county sheriff’s office.

Smoot, 44, usually does postgame analysis for the team. He remained behind bars Friday morning. Former tight end Rick “Doc” Walker, who was a color commentator on the team’s game-day broadcasts last year, is expected to replace Smoot on the broadcast following the Commanders’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Commanders declined to comment.

Smoot, a nine-year NFL veteran who played in Washington and Minnesota, has a history of legal trouble. In 2006, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the “Love Boat” scandal in which a group of Vikings players hired prostitutes for a sex party on a boat. In 2013, he was sentenced to six months probation for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was found not guilty of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Smoot is contract employee with the team and appears on in-house programs, primarily the show “Command Center.” In late July, Smoot co-hosted the fan pep rally for new ownership at FedEx Field and welcomed executives to address the crowd.

During his playing career, Smoot played in 129 games (104 starts), made 450 tackles, snagged 21 interceptions and forced five fumbles.

TMZ first reported Smoot’s arrest.

