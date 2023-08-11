Commanders’ broadcaster, former NFL CB Fred Smoot arrested

Smoot, 44, usually does postgame analysis for the team. He remained behind bars Friday morning. Former tight end Rick “Doc” Walker, who was a color commentator on the team’s game-day broadcasts last year, is expected to replace Smoot on the broadcast following the Commanders’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Washington Commanders broadcaster and former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot turned himself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday on a civil misdemeanor charge of “failure to comply with support obligation,” according to the county sheriff’s office.

Smoot, a nine-year NFL veteran who played in Washington and Minnesota, has a history of legal trouble. In 2006, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the “Love Boat” scandal in which a group of Vikings players hired prostitutes for a sex party on a boat. In 2013, he was sentenced to six months probation for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was found not guilty of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.