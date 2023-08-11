A boxing family carries on with a fighter who only wins by knockout

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Gary Russell Sr., the late patriarch of the decorated fighting family based in Capitol Heights, Md., bestowed the nickname “the Last” to the second youngest of his six sons, Gary Antuanne Russell, because he represented the final member of the lineage to follow his older siblings into the boxing ring. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight But Gary Antuanne, 27, is also the lone remaining unbeaten among four professional boxing brothers, and he may be closing in on his first crack at a world championship. In the immediate future, though, the super lightweight contender is set to face fellow undefeated American Kent Cruz in a 10-round co-feature Saturday night at MGM National Harbor.

Gary Antuanne has won all 16 of his professional bouts via knockout, eclipsing the early stages of the career of the eldest and most accomplished Russell brother, Gary Jr., who had his seven-year reign as the WBC champion at 126 pounds end in an upset loss early last year.

Gary Jr. will be working the corner Saturday for Gary Antuanne. The older brother has taken over as Gary Antuanne’s head trainer since the death of their father in late May 2022 from complications related to Type 2 diabetes, imparting guidance gleaned from decades of direction from Gary Sr.

“He’s just so much of a dog and has a certain level of resilience,” Gary Jr. said of Gary Antuanne. “He’s ready. I’m glad that he’s open-minded. You know, you get to a certain age, and you tend to not listen. You kind of want to do your own thing. He’s still open to constructive criticism. He’s still open to the information that’s given to him.”

Processing data has come somewhat naturally to Gary Antuanne, who graduated in 2015 as the valedictorian at Croom Vocational High in Cheltenham, Md., roughly half an hour south from where the Russells regularly train at Enigma Boxing Club.

The discipline and attention to detail required to excel in the classroom have helped to sharpen the 2016 U.S. Olympian’s fight preparation to the point where training camp revolves almost as much around mental fitness and strategy as it does around demanding physical requirements.

Countless hours of studying film of opponents, their tendencies and vulnerabilities remain a staple during training camp, which for just the second time in Gary Antuanne’s life has been unfolding without the familiar, informative and comforting voice of Gary Sr.

“I don’t want to let anything go in vain,” Gary Antuanne said. “He transferred a lot of energy, passion and intelligence into us, and he wanted us to do the long haul. He used to say this thing — this isn’t a sprint. This isn’t a 50-yard dash. This is a marathon, and he prepared us for it, and although he’s not here, still got to run the race. I look at this [fight] as a pit stop.”

Gary Antuanne made relatively quick work of his most recent opponent, securing a sixth-round stoppage over Rances Barthelemy on July 30, 2022, at Barclays Center in New York. The pivotal moment of the fight came when Gary Antuanne landed a right hook that sent Barthelemy to the mat early in the round.

Barthelemy got to his feet, but referee Shada Murdaugh halted the bout at 50 seconds, drawing boos throughout the arena and complaints from the corner of the former two-division champion, who insisted afterward he should have been permitted to resume the match.

Still, it was yet another emphatic conclusion for Gary Antuanne, five months after he scored a statement stoppage over Viktor Postol in the 10th round at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. A left uppercut stunned Postol, and Gary Antuanne administered additional punishment with left-right combinations.

Referee Mike Ortega intervened at 2:31 of the round, awarding the decision to Gary Antuanne against an opponent whose résumé includes going the distance with pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford, the undisputed 147-pound champion, and knocking out slugger Lucas Matthysse to claim the vacant WBC 140-pound belt.

“My knockout streak is a good thing, but the object of this sport is to continue to win,” said Gary Antuanne, who has had only one fight in his career go beyond the sixth round. “A knockout would be a notch on my belt, and I plan to get it, but it’s not a weight on my shoulders.”

Gary Antuanne will be fighting for the fourth time at MGM National Harbor, some 15 miles from where he grew up learning the finer points of boxing not only from his father and oldest brother but also siblings Gary Antonio, a bantamweight contender, and retired super lightweight Gary Allan III.

Gary Antuanne’s showdown with the 30-year-old Cruz (16-0, 10 KOs) is part of a card featuring three bouts that will be televised on Showtime, with Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez and Nicaragua’s Melvin Lopez squaring off for the vacant IBF 118-pound title in the main event. The opening fight of the broadcast matches welterweight Travon Marshall, a native of Landover, Md., against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela.