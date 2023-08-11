Kevin Brown praises relationship with Orioles ahead of return to MASN booth

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Orioles lead television play-by-play man Kevin Brown will return to the MASN broadcast booth for the first time since July 23 when Baltimore opens a three-game series at Seattle on Friday night. Brown, who was reportedly held off the air for the past two weeks because Orioles management was unhappy with him mentioning Baltimore’s dismal recent record at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field during a pregame segment, made his first public comments about his extended absence on Friday afternoon.

“O’s fans — I’m a storyteller,” Brown tweeted. “And never want to be a part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles — the best, most exciting young team in the American League. Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.”

Awful Announcing and the Athletic reported Monday that Brown’s absence was at the direction of Orioles owner John Angelos, and as a result of Brown mentioning on the July 23 broadcast that Baltimore had already won as many games at Tropicana Field this year (3) as it had in the previous three seasons combined. (The innocuous nugget appeared in the game notes prepared by the Orioles’ public relations staff and in a graphic on the MASN broadcast.)

Advertisement

Brown received an outpouring of support from his fellow broadcasters, many of whom ridiculed the Orioles for apparently disciplining one of their broadcasters for reciting facts, after Monday’s news broke. (The Orioles, who told Awful Announcing that they “don’t comment on personnel matters,” own a majority share of MASN.)

Share this article Share

“It’s amazing to me,” New York Yankees TV analyst Suzyn Waldman said on Monday’s Yankees-White Sox broadcast. “How can you do your job if you can’t tell the truth?

Fans at Tuesday’s game at Camden Yards started a “Free Kevin Brown” chant. It was audible on TBS’s national broadcast, during which play-by-play man Brian Anderson called the Orioles’ decision “a ridiculous move.”

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days,” Brown tweeted Friday. “I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland! I am proud to be an Oriole and call Baltimore home, and there is no place in baseball I’d rather be now and for the long haul. Go O’s!”