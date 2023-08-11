Mystics have struggled without their injured stars, but help is coming soon

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LAS VEGAS — Elena Delle Donne’s sneakers pretty much summed up the state of the Washington Mystics. The two-time WNBA MVP sported a players’ edition of her own Nike Air Deldon, featuring a bright pink and yellow colorway designed by her niece with the message “DON’T QUIT” embroidered on the ankle.

The Mystics have been trying not to quit for more than a month with a roster decimated by injuries to three starters, including Delle Donne, and a key reserve. But the scene inside Michelob Ultra Arena for an afternoon practice Thursday, the day before a late Friday night game against the Las Vegas Aces, provided a moment of optimism.

Delle Donne sported a gray shirt, blue shorts and those neon high-tops as she played full-speed five-on-five, showing no serious issues related to a sprained left ankle that has kept her sidelined since July 9. Opposite her was Shakira Austin in a red jersey and blue sweats, shuffling in a defensive stance and grabbing rebounds in her first full practice since going down with a hip strain June 25. It was the first time during her rehabilitation program that last year’s No. 3 overall draft pick played five-on-five with the team.

Help seems to be on the way for the Mystics, who entered Friday 5-10 since losing Austin and had lost seven of their past nine games. Washington hasn’t won a road game since June 22, an 0-8 stretch, as it has relied on a rotation including multiple players on hardship contracts. The Mystics (13-15) were a top-four team in the standings before the injuries, but they entered the game against the first-place Aces No. 7 in the standings and fighting to stay in the eight-team playoff picture with 12 games remaining.

“Their grit, not giving up when a lot of teams would,” Delle Donne said about what has impressed her during this stretch. “You’ve got so many people out, so many of your leaders out. And to just be able to come out and fight and to grit through things every single game was really impressive and hopefully something we can build on.”

Delle Donne, Austin, Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) were all ruled out for Friday’s game against the Aces, but there was hope Delle Donne could be available for the Mystics’ game Sunday afternoon in Washington against the Chicago Sky. Delle Donne said Thursday’s workout was her most extensive since she stepped on a foot during a game against the Connecticut Sun and rolled the ankle for the second time in a two-week span. She is now working on getting her confidence back and rediscovering a rhythm and chemistry with her teammates. Cutting and sprinting aren’t issues, she said, but there are still some mental hurdles to clear.

“I feel a lot more confident, but still a little bit of like, there’s a lot of bodies rebounding,” Delle Donne said. “That was something today I was thinking about a little too much. All right, I’ve got to do it a couple of times and see it’s fine, be able to be in attack mode and not that, like, ‘Ugh, there’s feet around me’ mode.”

Delle Donne called herself day-to-day, waiting to see how the ankle responds to the increased work. She called the process “brutal,” watching a team that began the season with championship aspirations plummet in the standings without her.

The Mystics sent Delle Donne back to Washington on Friday morning to continue her rehab in the hope that she can play Sunday against the Sky. The team was scheduled to take a late flight after Friday’s game, so the idea was to get her back sooner because she wasn’t going to play against Vegas.

“You do as much as you can from the sideline to help the group,” Delle Donne said, “but it’s only so much you can do to affect the play and to help them figure things out. So it’s been tough. It’s been really tough.”

Austin is trying to return to her normal, athletic self as a mobile 6-foot-5 center, but she knows the rehabilitation process needs to continue. She and Toliver were the last two players on the court at Friday morning’s shoot-around as she continues to go through drills and workouts. This has been the most significant injury of her career.

“It was pretty painful,” Austin said. “It just didn’t feel stable. Just the whole time, just been building up my strength around it and just trying to get back to my athleticism and my agility and stuff like that.”

The original timeline for Austin called for a reevaluation after three weeks, but there have been times when she questioned whether she’d be able to play again this season, and that weighed on the 23-year-old. She was averaging career highs in points (11.4), rebounds (7.8), blocks (1.0), and minutes (26.2) in 13 starts before going down and was the anchor of one of the league’s best defenses.

The final steps for her return are improving her conditioning and seeing how her body responds to more physical pounding from live situations.

“It’s been hard,” Austin said. “I felt like I started to get my groove, finally. … And it’s been a nonstop battle, just to try to get back before the season ends and just be there for my team, but also just trying to make the right decision for my body, for my career.

“Honestly, I was in a pretty bad space. My teammates Tash and Slim [Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes], they checked up on me a lot. … It’s still a battle. Sometimes I just get upset that I’m just not where I want to be. So I think that’s the biggest thing, just trying to not be scared of stuff.”

Atkins and Toliver seemed to add more to their plates at shoot-around Friday morning. Atkins participated in five-on-five sessions, and both participated in the three-point shooting game the team plays on game days. Atkins was jumping without issue, when not long ago she was only doing flat-footed shooting without shoes. Toliver was dripping in sweat after going through an extensive individual workout after shoot-around, taking her normal jump shots from all around the arc.

Coach Eric Thibault said it was definitely worth it having the foursome of injured players travel this week and be around the team even if they didn’t play in either game on the road trip. He added that he could feel an uptick in the team’s energy.