Nationals’ bullpen delivers after Joan Adon’s early exit due to injury

Cory Abbott wasn’t the pitcher the Washington Nationals expected to be pitching the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. But he was the pitcher Manager Dave Martinez needed on a night when Joan Adon exited before the inning started with cramps in both legs. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Abbott was the first of four relievers Martinez rolled out. Robert Garcia followed, then Jose A. Ferrer and Jordan Weems. The Athletics had no answer for any of them in Washington’s 8-2 win at Nationals Park that included six scoreless innings from the Nationals’ bullpen.

“That’s challenging for those guys in the bullpen,” Martinez said. “I know Cory is always ready, but they don’t expect to come in like that. But he did a great job. Him and Robert came in, and they all did. Ferrer came in, and then Weems finished it off. We’ll have to check on Weems for [Saturday], but they threw the ball well.”

Jake Alu, who hit a sacrifice fly to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead in the fourth, launched his first major league home run in the eighth, one of three home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz blasted a solo home run in the fifth, and Ildemaro Vargas added a three-run shot in the seventh.

Martinez announced earlier this week that the Nationals would add Adon as part of a six-man rotation, though he admitted he wasn’t certain for how long. The goal is to manage the innings of the young starters on the staff — MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin have already pitched past their single-season career highs, and Josiah Gray is nearing his career high from a season ago. But the extra starter means one fewer reliever, creating the possibility of a taxed bullpen if starters can’t go deep into games — and that’s exactly what transpired Friday.

Adon, who ended last season with a 7.10 ERA over 14 starts, earned an opportunity after retiring the first 17 batters he faced in his previous outing. But Adon’s second start of the season was short-lived. He allowed a two-run single in the first, then looked to the dugout after throwing a few warmup pitches before the fourth. Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard met with Adon near the first base line, and Adon pointed at his lower leg before exiting. Adon said he felt discomfort in his groin and calf. In his previous start, Adon cramped in the sixth inning.

“It’s a little worrisome because I’ve had it before, but usually I get it later in the game, sixth, seventh inning,” Adon said through an interpreter. “It does worry me a little bit, the fact that it happened so early in the game.”

In stepped Abbott, who hadn’t warmed up yet, to keep the game tied after the Nationals scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.

Before Friday’s game, a crowd of players and coaches gathered on the field to watch Hunter Harvey and Tanner Rainey face live hitters. Rainey (Tommy John surgery) threw 23 pitches against Blake Rutherford, Jeter Downs, Michael Chavis and Riley Adams. His velocity was down, but Martinez said that will come back in time and he was focused more on Rainey’s mechanics. Rainey will have two days of rest before pitching again Monday if he feels well. Harvey (right elbow strain) threw 21 pitches and will face hitters again Sunday, barring a setback.

Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) threw in a simulated game at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Martinez said if things continue to go well, he could go out on a rehab assignment “very shortly.” Thad Ward threw another bullpen session, and Martinez said the team’s goal is to stretch him out to 60-65 pitches to serve as a long reliever.

Abbott holds that role at the moment, but Martinez said earlier this week that he would rely on Abbott, Garcia and Joe La Sorsa for multiple innings if needed. La Sorsa threw 36 pitches Thursday night, making his availability limited. Abbott, claimed by the Nationals in May, has 14 appearances on the season, most in low-leverage situations.

And then there’s Garcia, whom the Nationals claimed off waivers Aug. 1 to provide another left-handed arm out of the bullpen. Garcia spent most of the season with the Miami Marlins’ Class AAA affiliate, where he compiled a 2.85 ERA in 31 appearances.

Yet it was Abbott and Garcia who delivered Friday, with Abbott getting four outs and Garcia five. Garcia hasn’t allowed a run in five innings since joining the Nationals.

The Nationals’ bullpen entered the season as arguably the team’s strongest group. Yet the bullpen entered Friday with a 5.13 ERA, third-worst in the majors behind the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. But if there has been any solace, Washington’s bullpen ERA since the start of August is fifth-best in the majors (2.43).

The Nationals have gotten that production from rookies such as Garcia and Ferrer, who tossed a scoreless seventh. And they have also seem improvement from some of their veteran pitchers such as Weems, who pitched the final two innings and shut down the team with whom he made his debut with in 2020.