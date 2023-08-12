Australia, gritty then giddy, moves on to the World Cup semifinals

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

BRISBANE, Australia — One of the tenser World Cup quarterfinals you’ll ever see yielded to one of the more inconceivable set of penalty kicks you’ll ever see on Saturday night at Brisbane Stadium, until Australia rejoiced, the crowd of 49,461 boomed, the public address played Men at Work’s “Down Under” and everybody really just needed to go to sleep.

The Matildas, Australia’s widely and wildly beloved women’s soccer team, didn’t look like it would be doing any sleeping anytime soon. It had beaten a tremendous France team 7-6 on those penalties after a scoreless draw, and had moved to the semifinals for the first time in its history, four years after abysmal penalty kicks sent it home from the round of 16 against Norway.

Finally — finally — on the 10th round of the penalty kicks, the 10th Matilda to take one, 25-year-old substitute Cortnee Vine, calmly drilled her penalty to her right as French goalkeeper Solene Durand sprawled the other way. Only then did this day of anticipation and frenzy find its resolution, just as Vine pumped her right fist gently, made off to her left and welcomed the giddy swarm of her teammates.

The World Cup would keep Australia, bound for a semifinal on Wednesday against either England or Colombia, and it would keep its noise and the gigantic TV ratings it has amassed in this sports-adoring country.

The whole day in Brisbane had filled with the feeling of a big match, all the way until kickoff. France mastered the first half, Australia more the second. France rued some missed chances, yet none ended up so golden as the one Australia had in the 41st minute. Ellie Carpenter fed down the right to Hayley Raso, who neared the end line and tried to get back as the French began to get confused. Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin wound up far out of goal to the right, and Emily van Egmond fed a slick little pass to Mary Fowler, the gifted finisher now standing before an open goal.

Fowler swept it quickly, simply and perfectly, but French defender Elisa de Almeida flew across to save it with her left thigh.

Halftime came, and soon, so did Sam Kerr. Kerr the 29-year-old superstar whose calf injury had become sort of a national drama over this long event, came on in the 55th minute, her second straight match as a substitute. She changed the look and feel of the entire pitch — her fresh legs churning, her skill drawing defenders and creating space as if she had some gravitational pull.

That factor waned as it went, though, and in the 100th minute, during the first period of added extra time, France appeared to score off a corner kick and an Australian own goal, which would have been the lousiest way to settle it. But referee Maria Carvajal quickly waved off the goal, having noticed the great French defender Wendie Renard yanking on the back of the shirt of Australia’s Caitlin Foord.

The penalties may have extended or shortened the lives of the witnesses.

They were nuts.

Renard and Le Sommer, the stately veterans of the French, aced theirs. So did Foord, Kerr and Fowler. Australian mainstay Katrina Gorry, substitute Tameka Yallop, and veteran Ellie Carpenter all converted to save their team from a dour ending to a big day. Mackenzie Arnold, the Australia goalkeeper, went to try one to win it 4-3 after the regulation fifth round, but her shot smacked the right post. The crowd agonized.

With the kicks at 6-6, Kenza Dali of France tried, and Arnold dove to her left to save, but Carvajal got a review and Arnold had left the line. Dali tried again. The same thing happened again. Clare Hunt tried for Australia, but Durand, whom Manager Hervé Renard had inserted for the penalties, made a magnificent save with her trailing hand. Teenager Vicki Becho, outstanding for France after coming in in the 64th minute, yanked hers into the left post with Arnold way over on the other side.

Vine tried next, and a long, long day ended with serious, serious din.