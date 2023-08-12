Commanders takeaways: Sam Howell impresses in preseason win over Browns

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

CLEVELAND — The Washington Commanders opened their preseason — and the Josh Harris era — with a rain delay. A thunderstorm set kickoff back 76 minutes, to 8:46 p.m. No problem for Sam Howell. The second-year quarterback started and played a little more than quarter in Washington’s 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday, showing everything his coaches had hoped for and more while the team’s new owner watched from the first row of the stands.

Here are five takeaways from the game …

Plenty to like about QB1

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he would be watching two aspects of Howell’s performance especially closely against the Browns: his command at the line of scrimmage and his decision-making. The young quarterback had recently shown an improved consistency and grasp of the calls in practice, but the questions was whether he could take it to game days.

After a little more than a quarter of play (three drives, 19 snaps), Howell provided a resounding answer in the affirmative.

Howell played with a poise and confidence that belies his game experience. He made quick and sound decisions, used his feet to escape pressure but not as crutch to avoid moving through his progressions. And when the play wasn’t there, he didn’t hesitate to throw it away.

Early in the first quarter, Howell flipped a third and six into a first down when he tucked the ball and ran with it after the pocket started to collapse. He turned left and found a swath of green grass for an eight-yard gain.

When the offense was backed up at its own 5-yard line later in the quarter, Howell threw the ball away on a first and 10 instead of trying to force a play — a mistake Washington’s more veteran quarterbacks made often in recent years.

His finest sequence came in the early second quarter. On a fourth and three from Cleveland’s 39-yard line, Howell moved right to evade pressure, then hit tight end Cole Turner with a 13-yard dart on the right side. He followed with a 26-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jahan Dotson to cap a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

“We got man-to-man [coverage],” Dotson explained on the game broadcast. “That’s what we wanted. Two receivers, I had a safety lined up over me and that’s never a good thing for safeties. We took advantage of the matchup, I was able to beat my man and get in the end zone.”

Howell’s final line: 9-for-12 passing for 77 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions for a 119.1 passer rating. He also rushed for those eight yards and took one sack.

“I thought it was solid,” Howell said later on the television broadcast when asked to assess his performance. “Obviously got off to a slow start with the first two drives but I thought the third drive was really good. I was proud of our guys with how we battled back after a rough two drives and we gave up a safety. Think our ability to bounce back was definitely good and we put some good things on film.”

Yet, the quarterback also acknowledged there is room for improvement for the offense.

“Some little things,” he said. “Some third-down stuff, some pressure stuff, I could have done a better job getting the ball out.”

Offensive line concerns

Washington’s first two drives were beset by penalties. Right tackle Andrew Wylie was flagged twice for holding, the second of which was in the end zone and resulted in a safety.

His first penalty, during the Commanders’ first drive, began a dreadful sequence for the starting offense. Howell was sacked on the ensuing first and 20, and the Browns snuffed out a screen to tackle Brian Robinson Jr. for a loss on the following play.

Howell stopped the bleeding with an eight-yard pass to running back Antonio Gibson — but it was on a third and 30.

Wylie picked up his second flag on the subsequent drive, with the Commanders backed up at their own 5-yard line.

Washington’s line is almost completely remade this year, save for left tackle Charles Leno. For much of camp, the Commanders’ defensive line has dominated the O-line, but the setup can be misleading since the offense doesn’t game-plan.

The starting line pulled it together for its third drive to help produce 23 rushing yards in between Howell’s flurry of passes. But the miscues may only increase the calls for more help up front.

Chase Young returns

Defensive end Chase Young was back on the field after an injury wiped out most of his 2022 season.

But the starting defense played only one drive (12 plays) and Young had a flat stat line. Rivera said he had “a little bit of a stinger” at the end of the Browns’ first drive, so the team decided to keep him out with the rest of the starting defense.

That unit was gashed for 59 yards on the ground, including a few scrambles by quarterback Deshaun Watson and an 18-yard run by wide receiver Elijah Moore, who dodged at least two tackles.

A six-yard run by Demetric Felton Jr. put the Browns at Washington’s 1-yard line before the defense buckled down. Rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes, whose 180-pound frame has drawn skeptics, quieted them with a stop on third and one; Forbes and safety Kam Curl burst up to the line to thwart Felton’s run and split the tackle.

“It felt good,” Forbes said later on the broadcast. “I know I can tackle. All I need to do is prove to everybody else on the team that I’m willing to tackle and can go make tackles.”

On fourth and one, defensive end Montez Sweat whipped around the edge to grab the ankles of running back John Kelly Jr. for a loss of four yards.

A pair of young DBs show out

Rivera wanted the Commanders’ young players to get an opportunity, so veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller didn’t start and played only a few snaps. Benjamin St-Juste started in his place at corner, and Percy Butler, Washington’s fourth-round pick last year, played safety. He also stayed in with the second-team defense and picked off quarterback Joshua Dobbs, gaining 42 yards on the return.

Christian Holmes, a seventh-round pick last year, had two pass deflections, the first of which was the result of his hard hit.

New owners, front and center

By the fourth quarter, minority owner Mark Ein moved down to the first row of the stands next to Harris to watch the final minutes of the Commanders’ victory. Mitchell Rales, Harris’s top partner, also attended Friday’s game with his wife, Emily Wei Rales, and their two daughters.

The game was the team’s first of the century in which Daniel Snyder was not the owner. It was also the Commanders’ first preseason win in two years.