Damar Hamlin plays in first NFL game since suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the field Saturday afternoon, playing in his first NFL game since he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in January, requiring emergency medical responders to resuscitate him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bills were hosting the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener. Hamlin made multiple tackles in the first half.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

Hamlin collapsed after being hit in the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during a Monday Night Footall game on Jan. 2. Players, coaches and fans looked on with anguish as medical personnel worked to resuscitate Hamlin, who later required a ventilator and breathing tube for several days before he was deemed to be making a “remarkable recovery.” He later said he’d suffered commotio cordis, a relatively rare event in which a person’s heart takes a hard blow in the midst of one of the electrical impulses that keep it beating.

Hamlin described the event as “life-changing” in April, but said he wanted to show it wasn’t “the end of my story.” He has continued to work his way back to competitive action in recent months.

During that April news conference, Hamlin said he intended to resume his NFL career after receiving medical clearance from multiple specialists. In May, he was back on the field with the Bills, participating in individual drills and stretching exercises during an organized team activity session. Hamlin last month participated in the first practice of Bills’ training camp, during which players were in full pads.

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin told reporters. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing.”

Hamlin made a handful of plays on defense and the kickoff coverage team Saturday. He recorded three tackles in the first half and contributed to a fourth-down stop.

Damar Hamlin in on the stop on fourth and short. The comeback is complete. pic.twitter.com/RFrhhjazNP — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 12, 2023

Seeing Damar Hamlin play with no hesitation is just f’ing awesome. So proud. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 12, 2023