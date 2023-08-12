Women’s World Cup live updates England to face Colombia in quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup conclude Saturday with England facing Colombia in Sydney in a match scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, after host Australia ousted France in an epic penalty shootout earlier in the day. England, the reigning European champions known as the Lionesses, have yet to lose during the tournament and are favored to advance, but the Colombians aim to continue their Cinderella story in their first quarterfinal appearance. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.
Here’s what to know
- England has allowed only one goal in four World Cup matches, but its attack has largely struggled and will be without forward Lauren James, who is suspended for drawing a red card during a round-of-16 game against Nigeria.
- Colombia is the biggest underdog remaining in the tournament field, but it has already stunned one European power, eliminating Germany in the final match of the group stage. Can it oust another?
- The semifinals begin Tuesday, when Spain faces Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand. The winner of Saturday’s match will play Australia on Wednesday in Sydney. Find the bracket and full knockout round schedule here.
