Women’s World Cup live updates England to face Colombia in quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup conclude Saturday with England facing Colombia in Sydney in a match scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, after host Australia ousted France in an epic penalty shootout earlier in the day. England, the reigning European champions known as the Lionesses, have yet to lose during the tournament and are favored to advance, but the Colombians aim to continue their Cinderella story in their first quarterfinal appearance. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.