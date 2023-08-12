Gary Antuanne Russell floors Kent Cruz in first, runs KO streak to 17

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Hometown favorite Gary Antuanne Russell made a rousing return to the ring Saturday night at MGM National Harbor, dispatching Kent Cruz with multiple barrages in the opening round that yielded a knockout and kept the Capitol Heights native unbeaten during his ascension in the super lightweight division. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Russell (17-0) extended his knockout streak to 17 not long after he landed a straight left that hurt Cruz badly. The youngest of the four fighting Russell brothers then followed with combinations to the body and jaw that dropped his undefeated opponent to one knee in the early portion of the first round.

The end came moments later after Cruz (16-1-3, four KOs) staggered to regain his balance as Russell, 27, continued to move forward at will and backed him into the ropes, where he unloaded a pair of left uppercuts and backed up that flurry with a series of left-right combinations to the body.

Referee Bill Clancy counted out Cruz at 2:39, bringing the late-arriving crowd to its feet. Many came to see Russell put on a show less than 10 miles from where he grew up and initially learned the sport under the tutelage of the late patriarch and trainer of the family, Gary Russell Sr.

“I came with a game plan, and I was just trying to execute it, simply said,” Russell said with a wide grin. “We knew that he was soft downstairs, and he was going to be rangy. He was going to try to keep me at a distance, so I had to close the distance by stalking a little bit, but be wise about how I stalked.”

Russell-Cruz was the co-feature for the main event pitting Emmanuel Rodriguez against Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF bantamweight belt. Rodriguez (22-2, 13 KOs) won via unanimous decision, knocking down Lopez (29-2, 19 KOs) three times in the 12th. All three judges scored the bout 120-105.

Before that, a layoff of more than a year did nothing to diminish Russell’s hand speed, power or accuracy, all trademarks of his oldest brother, Gary Jr., who since the death of their father has taken over as head trainer.

It was the second fight and first full training camp for Gary Antuanne without Gary Sr. in his corner. Only one of Gary Antuanne’s fights has gone beyond the sixth round in his bid to get a crack at a world championship belt to add to the family’s collection.

Most recently, Gary Jr. had a seven-year reign as WBC 126-pound champion end in an upset loss early last year, in part because of a shoulder injury suffered during the bout.

“I didn’t expect it to go past five,” Gary Jr. said of Gary Antuanne’s quick evening against Cruz, 30. “I’ll take it. He still has room for growth. He hit [Cruz]. He hurt him. I wanted him to still maintain a certain level of composure. Still felt like he got ahead of himself just a little bit. It’s show business to a certain extent, and he should be able to paint a picture like a Picasso.”

Gary Antuanne fought for the fourth time at MGM National Harbor, most recently four years ago before the coronavirus pandemic left him facing lengthy stretches of inactivity. It wasn’t until last year that he resumed a regular schedule, defeating two higher-level opponents.

In July 2022, Gary Antuanne dealt Rances Barthelemy his first TKO loss when referee Shada Murdaugh stopped the fight somewhat controversially at 50 seconds of the sixth round, drawing boos from the crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and complaints from Barthelemy and his corner.

Five months earlier, Gary Antuanne dropped Viktor Postol in the 10th round for a statement win at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Postol’s résumé entering the bout included going the distance with undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford and knocking out slugger Lucas Matthysse for the vacant WBC 140-pound title.

“I kept working my free hand,” Gary Antuanne said of his strategy in facing Cruz, who resorted to repeated clinching to try to stem the punishment. “Touched him downstairs. I heard him make a little noise, so I said, ‘Okay, I found a soft spot.’ ”

Russell made his ring walk not long after the first televised bout on Showtime featuring youthful Capitol Heights welterweight Travon Marshall against Colombian Gabriel Maestre.

Maestre (6-0-1), 37, got the fifth knockout of his career when referee Sharon Sands halted the proceedings at 2:06 of the second round, much to the disappointment of a hometown crowd that anticipated Marshall taking the next step in his career.

The Landover-born Marshall, despite a seven-inch reach advantage, proved no match for an opponent 15 years his senior, getting sent through the ropes early in the second round when Maestre connected with a straight right and followed with two lefts.