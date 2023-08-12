Reeling Mystics enter season’s final stretch with playoffs on the line

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LAS VEGAS — The time for watching the schedule and the standings has officially arrived for the Washington Mystics, though that’s the last thing they want to do. The team dropped its ninth-straight road game in a 113-89 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night and now sits in seventh place with just a two-game lead on the No. 9 Los Angeles Sparks.

Washington (13-16) now has 11 games remaining, with four coming against the Aces, Connecticut Sun and a regular season finale against the New York Liberty. The Aces (26-3) and Liberty (23-6) have already clinched playoff spots as the top two teams in the league and the Sun is right behind at 21-8. The Mystics just split a pair of home games with the Sparks (11-18) last week and have a third meeting in L.A. still to come.

The playoff structure for the 2023 season seeds the top eight teams for three rounds with a best-of-three series in the first round and a best-of-five in the semifinal and championship rounds.

Advertisement

“I think you can look at it as long as you're not distracted by it,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “It's not that we're not aware of where we are in the standings or anything like that or how many games we’ve got left. But our effort has to be on the next game because that's the only way you help yourself in the standings or the rest of the year.

“We're in a position where we have to win some games, probably, to get the playoffs. And so we've got to start soon as we turn around and get home and get ready for Sunday. That's the most important one.”

The Mystics host the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon. Chicago happens to be sitting in the final playoff spot at 12-17, just one game behind Washington.

The season has been a laborious one for the Mystics, who have been shorthanded for months because of injuries, with replacements on hardship contracts logging significant minutes while trying to bide time before the wounded return. The team has remained competitive even if the victories haven’t been abundant. Friday night’s game was tied at 68 in the third quarter before the Aces pulled away behind a career-high 40 points from reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson.

Advertisement

Help, however, is expected to be on the way, as two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne (ankle) could return to the lineup Sunday against the Sky. Shakira Austin (hip), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) have all progressed significantly this week and the hope is they, too, could return to the lineup soon.

Share this article Share

ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson posted on social media during Washington’s loss to Vegas, “When the Mystics get healthy they are going to be a PROBLEM.”

The Mystics lead the league in estimated win shares lost to injury (7.3), according to The Next Hoops. The Chicago Sky are second with 4.7.

“It's good getting back in with the group and a lot of us are going to be infused,” Delle Donne said. “So it'll be interesting to see what it looks like. And it's like we just got to play hard, aggressive, attack.”

Advertisement

Entering Saturday, teams positioned from the No. 4 slot to the No. 9 slot are separated by just four games. The No. 10-seed Phoenix Mercury (9-20) seemed to be dead in the water not long ago and fired coach Vanessa Nygaard in June after a 2-10 start, but they’ve won three of their last four games — all against playoff teams in the Mystics, Sun and Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics have just three games remaining against teams outside the playoffs if the season ended today, including games against the Mercury and Sparks, who both beat Washington last week. The Mystics have dropped eight of their last 10, but despite the tough times, they’re still sixth in defensive rating (101.0 points allowed per 100 possessions) and fifth in opponents points per game (82.1).

Tianna Hawkins and Natasha Cloud didn’t want to think about those scenarios after the Vegas loss, insisting they don’t look ahead.