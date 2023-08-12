Keibert Ruiz and the Nats overcome themselves and A’s with a walk-off

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A game full of misplays and missed opportunities crept to the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night deadlocked at 2. Neither the Washington Nationals nor the Oakland Athletics, rebuilding teams inhabiting the basements of their divisions, were able to stake a claim to the game. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Then Oakland turned to ­28-year-old rookie Lucas Erceg for the ninth. Keibert Ruiz didn’t waste any time, blasting his first pitch 391 feet into the bullpen in right-center and lifting Washington to a 3-2 win at Nationals Park.

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit, and I got it and I put a good swing on it,” Ruiz said. “… I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time.”

His home run was a swing of clarity to cap a night of plays best described as foggy. The teams combined to go 2 for 20 with runners in scoring position. There were no errors in the box score, but there were a few plays that called for scoring discretion — including a bizarre sequence in the second inning that may have set a precedent for the rest of the night.

Athletics starter Luis Medina stabbed a comebacker off the bat of Ildemaro Vargas, seemingly robbing Vargas of a hit. Medina leisurely jogged toward first base. Vargas, seeing Medina’s casual gait, broke into a sprint and beat him to the bag.

The play left Medina and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom dumbfounded. It forced the Athletics’ coaches to retreat from the dugout steps to hide their disgust. And it sent Vargas and Nationals first base coach Eric Young Jr. into a frenzy of laughter, celebrating what was scored a single.

“I’ve never seen that before. I’ve been doing this a long time,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “But [Vargas] is a very smart baseball player. . . . He plays the game the right way. A lot of guys wouldn’t see that. He saw it and took off right in the perfect time and beat him to the base.”

Perhaps most importantly, the play led to the game’s first run — on a night when they were at a premium. Vargas scored on a groundout by Alex Call.

The Nationals’ lead wouldn’t last long. Jake Irvin allowed a solo home run to JJ Bleday in the ensuing inning.

Irvin has made strides in his first season in the big leagues, but the second solo home run he allowed, to Brent Rooker in the sixth inning, was the 13th he has given up in his past nine games. Otherwise, Irvin attacked the strike zone effectively and pitched into the seventh inning to help a seven-man bullpen that had been taxed the night before.

The Athletics’ offense was dismal outside of the two blasts, going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, including stranding two runners in scoring position with no one out in the seventh. The Nationals almost were worse. They had the bases loaded in the fourth and sixth innings with one out for the top of the order to strike. But CJ Abrams and Joey Meneses — the team’s Nos. 1 and 2 hitters Saturday — combined to go 0 for 4.

In the eighth inning, the wackiness that took place in the second returned after Stone Garrett walked and Jake Alu bunted toward shortstop — between a pair of defenders — to put two runners on. After a walk loaded the bases, Lane Thomas, who was scratched from the lineup before Saturday’s game, entered to pinch-hit.

Thomas said his arm felt sore before the game after being hit by a pitch, so Martinez opted to sit him in favor of Garrett as a precautionary measure. But Thomas — who leads the Nationals in average, home runs and RBI and had played in all but two games — taped his wrist tight in the late innings so he didn’t feel anything, then stepped up to tie the score on an opposite-field single.

After that, Abrams and Meneses again couldn’t provide the go-ahead hit, and the game went to the ninth tied. Ruiz has worked on becoming a more selective hitter since the all-star break, reducing his chase rate. It has paid off — he’s hitting .326 with 11 walks in the second half. But when Erceg sent a first-pitch fastball over the heart of the plate, Ruiz had no reason to wait.

As soon as the ball left the bat, Ruiz beat his chest. He high-fived Vargas before he began his trot around the bases. One of the team’s hottest hitters received a Gatorade bath from Dominic Smith and Jeter Downs to cool him off.