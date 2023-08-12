Under pressure, Sam Howell’s mobility and quick release showed

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

CLEVELAND — Despite two frustrating drives to open Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns that featured regular pressure, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell remained calm. He walked back to the bench, put his helmet on the post behind the bench and reviewed the film. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Originally, the coaches planned to play the starters only for the first quarter, but Coach Ron Rivera said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wanted to keep them on the field for a third series.

“He just wanted to get a little bit more rhythm,” Rivera said of Bieniemy after the Commanders’ 17-15 win, pointing out that their first drive was going well until a penalty killed it. “That [penalty] really kind of offset everything. I’m glad EB wanted to keep him out there, and we went with it.”

The offense finally started to click. After two runs, Howell delivered quick strikes — over the middle to Cole Turner for seven yards, on a rollout right to Terry McLaurin for seven more and then short right to Turner for four. A few plays later, Howell showed restraint by throwing the ball away rather than trying to force something, and then on fourth and three, he escaped pressure and threw a dart over the middle to Turner for a first down. The next play, Howell hit Jahan Dotson for a highlight-reel 26-yard touchdown.

The preseason opener, in which Washington beat Cleveland, 17-15, was a solid debut for Howell. It remains an open question whether the offensive line can consistently protect him — the unit struggled to keep him comfortable and was flagged for two drive-killing penalties — but on Friday night at least, Howell overcame it with mobility and a quick release. There were few signs of his growing pains from training camp, and he finished 9-of-12 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled once for eight yards to convert a third down.

“I felt good,” Howell said. “I knew the plays we were going to call — we kind of keep it simple in the preseason — and I felt really good about the plays. I feel like I did a pretty good job from an execution standpoint. I went into the game with a lot of confidence, and I think my comfortability showed tonight.”

From the opening drive, Howell was crisp and decisive. He hit quick, short throws to get the ball into the hands of playmakers — Dotson for four yards, Curtis Samuel for 10 — and when he faced pressure on third and six, he escaped left, scrambling for the first down. Near midfield, he threw a beautiful deep pass on the right sideline for tight end John Bates, who dropped it. Not that the catch would’ve counted anyway, with right tackle Andrew Wylie flagged for holding on the play.

Two plays later, after a sack and an ineffective screen, Washington faced third and 30 and ultimately punted. The line’s struggles were exacerbated by the Browns defense missing several key players, including all-pro edge rusher Myles Garrett.

The next series felt like a personal challenge for Bieniemy. Upon his arrival in Washington, he changed practice periods to focus more on situational offense, and last Sunday, his unit spent a late period practicing being backed up. It didn’t look sharp. On the first play, Howell looked hesitant in the pocket, patting the ball, and after he threw the pass, defenders yelled that he would’ve already been sacked.

Five days later, in a game, Washington started a drive at its own 5-yard line. Bieniemy leaned on Howell by calling a first-play pass. It was up to the young quarterback to avoid a sack or interception. Howell, seemingly unfazed, surveyed the field, felt pressure from his left, escaped the pocket and fired the ball out of bounds.

After a run for no gain, Bieniemy called another pass. Howell faced pressure almost immediately from the right side and zipped the ball quickly but incomplete to Gibson. It didn’t matter: Wylie had been flagged for another holding, this time in the end zone, giving the Browns a safety.

So, the first team offense went back out for that third drive. On the fourth and three, Turner ran a pick route, and when he saw Howell roll right to escape pressure, he kept running too. The team has put “a big emphasis” in practice on keeping plays alive, especially scrambles, because as Bieniemy says, “Those plays aren’t lucky. They’re practiced.” Turner reeled in a 13-yarder, the highlight of a night when he eclipsed the production of his entire rookie year (two catches, 23 yards) in just over a quarter (four catches, 31 yards).

Howell’s performance seemed to buoy his teammates. During the game, a few skill players gave sideline broadcast interviews and spoke excitedly about Bieniemy’s scheme, their role in it and Howell’s execution. In the locker room after the game, Turner pointed out he and Howell are represented by the same agency, were drafted just picks apart in the fifth round in 2021 and have worked out together in the offseason.

“Hopefully it's just the start of what we can do together,” he said, grinning.

Big questions remain. Can the line protect Howell? Can Howell make good decisions consistently? Can he succeed when he doesn’t appear as confident? Can he and Bieniemy develop and execute a non-vanilla game plan against a scheming defense with all its top players on the field?