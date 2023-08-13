Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It is now difficult not to recall the most audacious act by possibly the most immodest university president in history, Robert Maynard Hutchins. It isn’t because he terminated football at the University of Chicago during his reign there in the second quarter of the previous century. It is his reasoning for doing so.

“The trouble with football,” Hutchins, a philosopher, declared to the press in 1938, “is the money that is in it.” Hutchins went on to write in the Saturday Evening Post, “Athleticism is not athletics or physical education, but sports promotion, and it is carried on for the monetary profit of the colleges through the entertainment of the public.”

He then so convinced his board of football’s misalignment with the mission of higher education that it agreed to realign the football team — the Maroons, once coached by the legendary Amos Alonzo Stagg — right off the campus. That is something I’ve argued for years should be pursued by every college in what we call the Power Five conferences, which in the blink of an eye are disintegrating and reorganizing in different forms.

After all, this latest round of conference realignment has everything to do with chasing the billions of dollars broadcast corporations showered on the biggest schools the past couple of years — such as the $7 billion bag Fox, CBS and NBC dropped on Big Ten members last summer to show their games — and nothing to do with mission statements such as, for example, Maryland’s, which mentions athletics but once. Fact is, Maryland left the venerable ACC in 2014 after more than half a century for the riches the Big Ten could provide, to help soak up the debt on a football stadium it expanded without need. As Hutchins said, money is what big-time college football is all about.

College football has been college football in name only for quite some time, as Hutchins’s 1930s critique presaged. But in the past 20 to 25 years, it has been commercialized, commodified, capitalized and professionalized so much as to make it virtually indistinguishable from the NFL. How else could the newest Pied Piper of coaching, Deion Sanders, take the head job at Colorado — which, of course, is switching conferences again — and immediately kick a bunch of players off the team to make way for those he wanted to bring in from elsewhere, only to have the head of the school say doing so was fine? That’s the NFL’s modus operandi. The only thing college football doesn’t do like the pros now is play most of its schedule on Sundays. And, of course, it doesn’t pay the field-level unrepresented laborers it dissimulates as student-athletes.

So what are we waiting for? While the Big Ten is expanding from coast to coast, and the Pac-10 or -12 or whatever it was in its last iteration is being cannibalized by the Big 12, just call whatever teams are left the National College Football League. Teams can be affiliated with schools but in the loosest sense. Divide the conferences by region as the NFL does. The rivalries many are teary-eyed to see disappear can be reestablished or maintained.

Under the new arrangements, the athletes — who are ostensibly at their universities to learn — will be traveling farther to play games, which means less time in class and more letters to professors excusing athletes under the pretense of performing a university function, all of which makes a mockery of the academy. Even before big schools such as Oregon and Washington entered the college sports rendition of musical chairs by joining the Big Ten, where they will play way-way-away games at Rutgers in New Jersey, at least one study found athletes felt longer travel hurt their academic performance as well as their athletic performance.

What do their employers — which is what athletic bosses are, given their control over athletes’ lives — care? Florida State is trying to pony up more than $100 million, not to build a new home for biomedical sciences but to buy itself out of the ACC to join the SEC or Big Ten and start traveling regularly for games three time zones away on the West Coast. As Hutchins argued, “Since money is the cause of athleticism, the cure is to take the money out of athletics. This can be done only in defiance of the students, the alumni, the public, and, in many cases, the colleges themselves.”

But everyone will get accustomed to it, just as they have to their favorite teams cleansing themselves of opprobrious indigenous nicknames.

Hutchins made his case, best I can tell, not as a fan of football or sports. As he once quipped, “I am for exercise, as long as I do not have to take any myself.”

I’m a football fan, though vexed because I know the myriad reasons I shouldn’t be. I never have shaken its addictive amalgamation of strength and speed combined with dexterity and roughness. I know — we know — the game isn’t going away. But it clearly no longer belongs embedded in colleges, for it isn’t part of the educational mission.

That doesn’t mean it should disappear. It just means it should be recognized and treated for what it is: a professional enterprise.

Now is the time, while everyone is up in arms about the dissolution of rivalries and regionalism, to reestablish college football as the for-profit entity it has become. Save it from continually denying its own hypocrisy, which Hutchins noted with prescience, writing in Sports Illustrated in 1954: “Intercollegiate football is no ‘cleaner’ or less emphasized now than it was in 1925 because the temptation to break the rules of a conference becomes irresistible sooner or later to some of the members of it. You then have a scandal, a clean-up, new resolutions, and the process goes on as before.”

Have college football teams codify their capitalist resolve by paying rights fees to the universities they are associated with to use the facilities and sport the colors and nicknames their alumni and fans are accustomed to. The schools can use that income as they do under the current arrangement, to prop up all of the other intercollegiate sports on campus.

But pay and treat the football players as the employees they are, raking in hundreds of millions while making their coaches and athletic directors millionaires. Provide them the same health care and insurance as everyone else involved. And if they choose to matriculate at the school their team is attached to, let them do so like any other employee of the campus. Avail to them tuition remission.