Mystics get Shakira Austin back, then snap a three-game losing streak

The screeches began about 45 minutes before tip-off Sunday afternoon as Shakira Austin surfaced on the court at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Washington Mystics fans hadn’t seen her in uniform since June 25, so the sight alone was cause for celebration. And that wouldn’t be the last of the warm welcomes — the crowd roared again after she finished pregame warmups.

The No. 3 draft pick in 2022 came off the bench but was back in action as the Mystics, who are trying to get healthy for their final playoff push, notched an 83-76 victory over the Chicago Sky that snapped a three-game skid.

The matchup paired the teams holding the WNBA’s final two playoff spots. With 10 games left, the Mystics (14-16) now hold a two-game cushion over the Sky (12-18) and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18).

“I try not to get too excited,” said Austin, who had four points and four rebounds in 14 minutes in her return from a hip strain. “Probably had a lot more nerves than normal going into any game. A little bit of anxious feelings, but once the crowd started yelling for me — they really love me. I really felt the love, and I felt like it was time for me to be back out.”

Austin got a standing ovation when she checked in with 5:59 left in the first quarter. Her first bucket came in the second; she used a jab step to create space for a midrange jumper. Her biggest moment came after she slid over for a weakside block after the Sky’s Marina Mabrey crossed over her defender and got to the rim for what appeared to be a wide-open layup. And Austin even threw up the finger goggles when she found a cutting Brittney Sykes for a layup after being trapped and double-teamed.

Austin acknowledged that she wasn’t 100 percent and wasn’t sure when she will be, but she wants to be confident and play smart. Her mobility and range of motion remain limited, but it certainly didn’t look that way during her block.

“Oh, my gosh!” Sykes said. “I mean, for her to get the block, I was like: ‘Yes! Are you okay?’ We really celebrated that one where she got doubled and passed it to me. I’m just so happy to see her back on the court, man. She’s been pushing, and she’s a young one. So that was a journey for her. And she’s still on her journey of coming back.”

Added Austin: “I couldn’t believe that opportunity [for the block] was coming. I’m like, ‘She’s really coming in here!’ ”

Sykes scored a season-high 30 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and five steals. She got to the rim seemingly at will and kicked things up a notch after halftime, pouring in 13 points in the third quarter.

“For me, it was just being able to go fast but let the game come to me — like, slowly but surely,” Sykes said. “With our history of third quarters, I have made a decision to intentionally come out aggressive, come out and not necessarily force anything but keep that pedal to the metal because I know if I don’t have anything, there’s still probably something that could come out of it if it’s not me shooting the ball. So I have to keep that in mind and just know that my aggressiveness propels us forward when it comes to offense.”

“She can go against anybody,” Coach Eric Thibault added.

Queen Egbo added 16 points off the bench, and Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Sky’s biggest lead was two points, and that came in the first quarter. Kahleah Copper, the 2021 Finals MVP, struggled with foul trouble. She finished with a team-high 17 points but had just six in the first three quarters. All five Sky starters scored in double figures, but Chicago got just seven points from its bench.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Injury updates

Elena Delle Donne (ankle) had been listed as questionable but was announced as out about an hour before the game. The Mystics had sent her home early from the team’s trip to Phoenix and Las Vegas in anticipation of having her ready to play Sunday, but Thibault said she still didn’t feel quite right.

Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) remained out but continue to make progress.

Hardship flip

On Saturday, the Mystics released guard Linnae Harper, who had been with the team on a hardship contract. On Sunday, they signed Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.

Thibault said the Mystics wanted to give Harper a chance to return to the USA Basketball 3x3 team. Washington drafted Simms in the second round in 2017 and is familiar with the 6-foot guard. The former Riverdale Baptist standout played six games with Phoenix this season and averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. She did not play Sunday.

The queen

Egbo posted a career-high scoring total as she split reserve minutes with Austin. She was 7 for 7 from the field and added three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

“Her rolls in the paint were huge,” Thibault said. “She rolled at the right time, found nice windows. Made a couple of tough finishes through contact, made a great kick-out to Tianna Hawkins. We’ve got some options now.”

