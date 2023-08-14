Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to spend the second act of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Elliott, who has the second-most career yards of any active rusher, is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Monday. He had been a free agent since the Dallas Cowboys released him in March.

Elliott seemed to confirm the anticipated deal on social media. He referenced the Patriots in a post in which he also appeared to indicate he will wear jersey No. 15, the number he wore while in college at Ohio State.

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

Elliott, 28, spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was the league’s leading rusher twice, in the 2016 and 2018 seasons. His 8,262 rushing yards are second among active NFL players, behind only Tennessee Titans tailback Derrick Henry. Elliott’s 68 career rushing touchdowns also are second to Henry among active players.

He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cowboys but failed to reach that mark in two of the past three seasons. Elliott had a career-low 876 rushing yards last season but still ran for 12 touchdowns.

His expected deal with the Patriots reportedly could be worth as much as $6 million, including incentives. Elliott is likely to serve as a complement to starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Elliott visited the Patriots last month.