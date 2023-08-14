Versatility makes Jake Alu an interesting piece of the Nats’ puzzle

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Short on pitchers, Mike Gambino noticed his second baseman turning double plays with sidearm throws. And since he has always liked submariners, Gambino, then the head coach at Boston College, asked Jake Alu if he wanted to try that from the mound. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight But tread lightly when asking Alu about the experiment. He made nine relief appearances in 2017, using a mix of change-ups, sliders and an over-the-top fastball — a pitch he called a “ripper” — that he hoped would surprise hitters. He even escaped a high-leverage jam against Florida State, screaming most of his way to the dugout. But because he allowed eight runs over his last three outings, his ERA swelled to 12.46, frozen there for the rest of his life.

“Other than that, I was gritty,” Alu said this month, making his case in the visitors’ clubhouse at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

Advertisement

“I was a little sophomore at that point,” he continued. “ ‘I’ll do anything — whatever you say.’ ”

Some things never change, then. Now with the Washington Nationals, the 26-year-old Alu has the very marketable skill of defensive versatility. When he was promoted at the trade deadline, it was initially to be the everyday third baseman, the 5-foot-10 replacement for Jeimer Candelario. But after the Nationals optioned Luis García to Class AAA Rochester, Alu became a regular option at second base, probably his most natural position.

Earlier in the season, he moonlighted in left field and made a diving catch at Nationals Park. He once played a game at first base for Class AA Harrisburg. Before heading to Boston College, he played shortstop at New Jersey’s Princeton Day School, a common spot for a high school team’s best player. Ray O’Brien, his coach at Princeton Day, said Alu also was the squad’s emergency catcher, even if Alu doesn’t remember getting behind the plate.

Advertisement

In truth, he’s afraid to catch in the majors (though he would prefer Manager Dave Martinez not know that). Alu is otherwise open to anything else.

Share this article Share

“From the time I had him as a middle-schooler, he was the kid you could throw anywhere because he would figure it out,” O’Brien said. “A coach’s dream, really, because you never had to worry.”

“I’ve been hearing it my whole career: Play as many positions as you can; give the manager every reason to keep you in the game,” said Alu, who crushed his first home run Friday against the Oakland Athletics. “You see a lot of teams, us included, wanting to move parts around late in the game — pinch-hit, defensive subs, whatever. I just want to be solid at a bunch of spots and hit. If my versatility keeps me in the plans, it keeps me in the batter’s box, too, you know?”

A 24th-round draft pick in 2019, Alu knows the deal: Never a top prospect, he made the majors because of his bat, finishing last year with an .871 OPS and 20 homers across the two highest levels of the minors. If he sticks with the Nationals, it will be because he can hit and bounce around the diamond, not just because of the latter. But fitting in at second, third or left field — and being able to play first, right field or shortstop in a pinch — makes Alu an interesting piece of the rebuild puzzle.

CJ Abrams, who left Sunday’s comeback win with back spasms, is the shortstop of the present and future. Ideally for the Nationals, García returns to play second soon, then Brady House eventually joins them as the everyday third baseman. At Harrisburg, infielder Trey Lipscomb keeps impressing, logging three hits Sunday to boost his OPS to .861 in 52 games. Eventually, third baseman Yohandy Morales, the team’s second-round pick in July, should enter the mix. Then there’s Darren Baker, who has played second and some outfield and has a .287 average at Rochester.

At the moment, Alu profiles as a utility man with offensive upside. And he’ll have many chances to prove his value before the next wave arrives. Over the small sample of 51 plate appearances, Alu has struck out 18 times. But he also has logged at least one hit in seven of his 10 games since the deadline, including that homer against A’s lefty reliever Sam Long. For the most part, Martinez has started him against right-handers, platooning him with Michael Chavis.

Advertisement

Alu is a part-time second baseman until further notice. He knows how quickly that can change.

“Jake wasn’t a showcase player. He was never a guy you would watch and say ‘Oh, wow!’ too often,” said Gambino, now the coach at Penn State. “But I always told him, ‘If you can get to Double-A, you’ll have a shot to make the majors because that’s when they’ll see you doing all these small things that help a team win.’ Like taking second on a ball in the dirt, knocking down a sharp grounder to keep a single from turning into a double, moving a runner up by pulling the ball in the right situation. And then if he could just make the majors ...”

Gambino trailed off, laughing a bit.