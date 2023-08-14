No longer on trade block, James Harden calls 76ers exec Daryl Morey a ‘liar’

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Two days after multiple outlets reported that the Philadelphia 76ers had ended trade talks involving disgruntled guard James Harden, the 10-time all-star called team president Daryl Morey a “liar” and reiterated that he has no plans of reporting for 76ers training camp in October. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden, speaking at a promotional event in China, said Monday. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

The Athletic reported that Harden was unhappy with the way the 76ers handled his possible free agency, and ESPN reported that the star remained irked with Morey’s unwillingness to offer him a maximum contract. Harden, who averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists last season, picked up his $35.6 million player option in June before requesting a trade. The 33-year-old appeared in only 58 games during the regular season while battling an Achilles’ injury.

Morey and Harden have plenty of history together. Morey was the general manager of the Houston Rockets for eight of Harden’s seasons with the team before being hired to lead the 76ers’ front office in October 2020. In January 2021, Harden was traded from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. The two were reunited in Philadelphia a year later, when the Nets traded Harden to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal involving Ben Simmons.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the 76ers last summer, agreeing to take less money to help ensure that Philadelphia had flexibility to bolster its roster in free agency.

“This is where I want to be,” Harden said at the time. “This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Philadelphia fired Coach Doc Rivers in May after losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight year and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse. The 76ers attempted to honor Harden’s trade request to his hometown Los Angeles Clippers, but failed to work out a deal.