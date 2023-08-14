Dalvin Cook becomes latest offensive star to join Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The New York Jets continued to make bold moves to bolster their roster, lining up a deal Monday with free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who was released in June by the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, according to three people familiar with the deliberations. The contract could be worth as much as $8.6 million, according to two of those people; that includes about $1.6 million in incentives.

The Jets completed a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers in April to add quarterback Aaron Rodgers and remain busy attempting to provide the four-time MVP with sufficient help on offense. They signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman as free agents, adding them to an offense that includes wideout Garrett Wilson, the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year last season, and running back Breece Hall, who had his rookie season cut short by a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in October.

The addition of Cook gives the Jets a veteran complement to Hall at running back. Cook, 28, ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns in six seasons with the Vikings. He topped 1,100 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl each year.

Cook underwent shoulder surgery in February. He visited the Jets last month.

The deal came on the same day that another AFC East team, the New England Patriots, lined up a one-year contract with another prominent veteran running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Cook’s brother also plays in the division. James Cook is a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets lost their final six games last season to finish 7-10. They haven’t reached the playoffs since making their second straight appearance in the AFC championship game in the 2010 season, with Rex Ryan as their coach and Mark Sanchez as their quarterback. Their lone Super Bowl appearance came when they beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969, with Joe Namath at quarterback.