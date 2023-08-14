Moisés Caicedo signs with Chelsea for British record transfer fee

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Former Brighton star Moisés Caicedo is joining Chelsea after the English Premier League clubs agreed Monday on a British record transfer fee, including add-ons, of 115 million pounds ($146 million) for the 21-year-old midfielder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chelsea had sought to reinforce its midfield this summer after the departures of N’Golo Kanté, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek since the end of last season. Caicedo had been its top target, and the team was considered a front-runner for his services until Brighton agreed to a bid from Liverpool on Thursday.

On Friday, Caicedo told both clubs involved in the tentative deal that he preferred to play for Chelsea, which had submitted multiple offers for the Ecuador star earlier this summer. Chelsea’s previous offers were rejected by Brighton, which viewed former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice’s deal with Arsenal for 105 million pounds ($133 million) as the benchmark for its young standout. Caicedo didn’t play in Brighton’s 4-1 win over Luton in the Premier League opener for both clubs on Saturday.

“For sure we are going to improve the squad,” first-year Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Sunday after the Blues opened their season with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool. “It is about finding the right profile, the right player to create a combination maybe where we are more solid.”

Moises Caicedo is a Blue! 🔵 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2023

“I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” Caicedo said in a statement after his eight-year deal was announced. “It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Chelsea is also reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi told reporters Friday that he had “already forgotten about Moises,” who was named the Seagulls’ player of the season in 2022-23. Caicedo scored two goals in 45 career appearances for Brighton over three seasons.

Chelsea was on the brink of signing Leeds United’s Tyler Adams last week, but reversed course Friday to focus on renewing its pursuit of Caicedo.

Adams starred for the United States at the men’s World Cup in Qatar late last year, when he was named one of the youngest captains in program history. The 24-year-old appeared bound for Chelsea early Friday as the Premier League club looked to trigger a 20 million pound ($25.4 million) release clause in his contract, which could be activated after Leeds’s relegation at the end of last season, according to multiple reports.