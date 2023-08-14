Rays place Wander Franco on restricted list as MLB investigates social media claims

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Tampa Bay Rays on Monday announced that they have placed all-star shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list for the duration of their six-game road trip, which concludes Sunday in Anaheim. According to multiple outlets, Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts that went viral Sunday alleging Franco, 22, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the Rays said in a statement Monday. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

The Rays called up prospect Osleivis Basabe to start in Franco’s place in the team’s series finale at home against Cleveland on Sunday. Afterward, Rays Manager Kevin Cash said Franco’s absence was a planned day off and declined to comment on speculation that there was another reason he didn’t play.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement Sunday. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Franco arrived at Tropicana Field about three hours before Sunday’s game, appeared in the dugout in the early innings, but “left around the fifth” and was not in the clubhouse after the Rays’ 9-2 loss.