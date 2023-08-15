Mystics sign all-star guard Ariel Atkins to multiyear extension

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Mystics have multiple starters and key pieces who are set to hit free agency this offseason, but they made their first move Tuesday morning to keep their roster intact. The Mystics announced that guard Ariel Atkins signed a multiyear extension that will keep the two-time WNBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist in Washington. A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed it is a two-year extension. Atkins was the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Texas and has been a mainstay in the Mystics’ lineup ever since. She have averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals during her six-year career and has been one of the most consistent Mystics throughout that stretch.

“We are excited that Ariel has committed herself to the long-term future of the Washington Mystics,” General Manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “She has been such an integral part of our success and is entering the prime of her career. Ariel has worked hard to improve every season and the respect she has in our locker room will allow her to take on an even bigger leadership role as we move forward.”

Atkins was a starter on the 2019 WNBA championship team and has continued to develop and take on more responsibility each year. Her first all-star nod came in 2021, when she averaged a career-high 16.2 points and was a member of the gold medal-winning United States team at the Tokyo Olympics that summer. She earned her second all-star appearance last year, when she averaged 14.6 points per game.

She is currently out with an ankle injury suffered July 11 but is expected to return soon.

“I’m excited for what’s to come in the future of this organization and my career in D.C.,” Atkins said in a statement.

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Tianna Hawkins and Kristi Toliver are set to hit free agency this offseason.