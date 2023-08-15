Australia’s wild World Cup run delights its women’s soccer pioneers

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Pubs fill. Drums play. Three stadiums in Sydney alone will show the booming semifinal Wednesday night against England, counting the one stadium staging the actual match and two others showing it on video. “Australia,” goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold said, “from the start of this tournament … has been absolutely unreal.”

And in the clamor walk some with a perspective beyond all others. They’re pioneers, the ones who shepherded Australian women’s soccer in its sparer days.

There on a stadium concourse on the night of July 31 in Melbourne stood one pioneer, waiting for her order of fish and chips, when an oblivious American reporter walked up to ask her about the upcoming match against Canada, pegging her as an everyday fanatic. She turned out to be Heather Reid, who during four decades helped administrate Australia women’s soccer and soccer in general in various roles.

By chance, some 850 miles north of Melbourne in Brisbane on Saturday, near Brisbane Stadium where Australia would play France in a quarterfinal, two women boarded an elevator with nobody else but an oblivious American reporter. One of the women turned out to be Maria Berry, who for almost as long as Reid helped administrate women’s soccer and soccer in general in various roles and who said, “I worked with Heather Reid.”

Now Berry walked along in the sunshine and into the fine ruckus of the Caxton Street pub cluster. She had been around the Matildas since the days when imaginary tumbleweed rolled across, and now she pointed up to the Lord Alfred pub balcony, where a draped banner read MATILDAS ACTIVE SUPPORT.

“This is what we worked for,” Berry said.

Into the Lord Alfred went she and her other half of 30 years, Jacki, to a room packed wall to wall with green and gold. A conga line suddenly came through with a drummer up front. “Ah, the vibe is great,” Berry said. “Everybody in the sport who’s been in the sport feels validated. We kept telling people: ‘This is big. This is a world sport. Australia’s good at it.’ ”

That goodness just hadn’t flowered yet next to the other Australian sports enough for Australians to adore it, but that time has come, with a first semifinal berth for either gender in a combined 14 World Cup appearances. Some ex-players have come around, too, including to the Lord Alfred, including Julie Murray, the former captain who scored two goals at the 1999 World Cup.

“Ex-players, they are really positive and elated at the success of this team,” Berry said, “because it validates what they did 20, 30, 40 years ago. They know they’re part of the story. … They have their little brick in the wall that’s built this team.”

The wall has burgeoned for a team the headlines labeled “desperate” as of the morning of July 31, after its 3-2 loss to Nigeria on July 27 in group play when it lacked both Kerr (calf injury) and Mary Fowler (concussion protocol) and with its desperate need to beat Canada, which had Reid saying: “It is a critical game. I don’t want to think about the repercussions if we don’t progress [out of the group stage].”

“Look,” Berry said 14 days later, “even before [this surge to the semifinals], everyone was really happy with the amount of engagement and tickets sold. To me it already looked like the best World Cup ever with people getting involved. But the team going this far has really kicked it into the stratosphere.”

Crowds roar at even the sight of Kerr on a stadium video screen, even if she’s just sitting around on the bench. Former Matilda Chloe Logarzo wept on the set for Optus Sport’s broadcast when the dramatic penalties ended 7-6 to Australia against France. By Monday, with England next, the Australian newspaper had this headline atop the front: “An old enemy. A new battle. And an adoring nation holds its collective breath.”

Berry has gone to World Cups in various roles on the various continents since 1999, when she joined the 90,185 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., for the final. Reid has gone since the first one, in 1991 in China. The years, as she said on the concourse, have brought other progresses.

“The technical ability has gone through the roof,” she said at this World Cup, where the world caught up to the old powers. The breakthroughs of programs such as Haiti, Jamaica, Morocco and South Africa, she said, owe something to the fact that “their top players have an opportunity to play in the biggest leagues in the world. They’re playing in big leagues. They’re getting big league experience, and they’re taking it back home.”

That’s true of the Matildas as well; they represent eight clubs from England’s Women’s Super League, plus Lyon, Real Madrid and others. The quality on display over time in these matches has even fiddled with the old structure of the TV ratings.

As Australians know in their bones, an imaginary line runs down the country on a slight diagonal dividing the enthusiasms for Australian rules football and the National Rugby League. The line even has a name — “the Barassi Line,” coined by historian Ian Turner in 1978. Australian football tends to rout rugby in Melbourne TV ratings, with the inverse true in Sydney. “This is perhaps the most unheralded achievement of the Matildas so far,” George Megalogenis wrote in Melbourne’s the Age. “. . . They made Sydneysiders more like Melburnians in their sporting obsession.”

“The event itself is bigger than ordinary people imagined it could be,” Berry said, “so it validates the work of the pioneers. … It’s validated the sport. It’s validated women’s football. And it’s validated women’s sport as well.” It has gone all the way to that desirable neighborhood close to berserk.