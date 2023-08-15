Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

If you're curious about when the uncertainty of college football realignment will end so the focus on the actual sport can begin, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts just confirmed what has become apparent: It's not going to. "I don't believe it's done. It's never been done," Alberts said in a recent interview with the Lincoln Journal-Star. "It's more likely than not that there will be continued periods of angst. I believe that the next go-around — that's my basic conclusion — will be far more disruptive than anything we're currently engaged in. We need to prepare ourselves mentally for that."

The cannibalization of the Pac-12 is the clearest sign yet that a single, pro-style super league is coming: one group of college football’s most popular and wealthiest programs, affiliated solely for their financial prowess and absent of any history, geography or any other consumer-side concern.

It won’t be here tomorrow, because the engine driving this round of disruption is built primarily around two major television deals: The Big Ten, which will soon stretch from New Jersey to Seattle and consist of 18 members with the addition of Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon in 2024, has a massive $7 billion deal with CBS, NBC and Fox that begins this year and runs through 2030. The SEC, which is set to expand to 16 members with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas next year, will start a 10-year, $3 billion agreement with ESPN in 2024.

But after that? It’s inevitable; the obvious destination of the course charted with the 1984 Supreme Court decision in NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma that determined schools and conferences could negotiate their own television rights. Since then, the orders of magnitude have changed as television revenue has grown, and its importance has eclipsed everything else.

A variety of factors sealed the Pac-12’s demise, but the shortest, most accurate explanation is that the league failed to secure a TV deal on par with its former competitors.

The Power Five concept that existed for more than a decade is dead. The sport will be framed around the “Power Two” conferences and everyone else for the next decade. “Everyone else” includes a haphazardly assembled, coast-to-coast Big 12, which picked Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and former Big 12 member Colorado off the Pac-12’s carcass to compensate for losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Then there’s the ACC, whose East Coast members are leaning against annexing Pac-12 castaways California and Stanford.

In the wake of all this, there is a paucity of interest in the looming 2023 season, and this isn’t the first time realignment has overshadowed the sport itself. Compared with the almost diabolically managed pacing of the NFL calendar, college football’s decentralized, lawless executive culture routinely spawns news events that overshadow the actual games.

The final campaign of the four-team postseason format? Ignored. The apparent changing of the guard in the SEC from the most successful dynasty in the sport’s modern history to its copycat successor? Ignored.

Even the Pac-12 had a collection of pretty decent talking points heading into the year: The league boasts the deepest roster of quarterbacks, including the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and a functional national title contender in USC (even if it’s on its way out). But those aren’t the biggest stories now.

In short, this summer has been particularly jarring for those who care about the sport, to the degree that people such as Alberts feel it necessary to speak publicly about the looming creep that was previously minimized.

Maybe that’s because previous realignments were able to justify their true ends (money) by introducing consumer-friendly devices (the introduction of conference championship games in 1992 or 24-hour conference-affiliated TV networks offering access to more live games in the late 2000s) without the means looking quite as glaring. There’s also the problem of the map: Nebraska’s defections from the Big Eight to the Big 12 in 1996 and then to the Big Ten in 2012 look entirely logical compared with the geographic leaps undertaken in the past four weeks.

Certainly, traditions have died before — the Texas-vs.-Texas A&M series will resume in 2024 after a 13-year realignment-induced hiatus, just as Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s “Bedlam” departs — but this summer was much more severe. Moving past the Pac-12 and the seeming instability of the current ACC, even the “winners” here are gambling with the very recipes that built their signature appeal by loading up on out-of-town membership.

By overloading themselves for television revenue, power conferences are muddying their identity to the point that the game’s premier franchises (sorry, schools) will find it logical in a few years to affiliate only with peers in the same financial standing, paying no concern to history or geography at all. That brand confusion will open cracks large enough for the game’s biggest names to wriggle through — or rather, out of — their traditional conference affiliations when the next big bang hits the sport after these current TV deals expire.

After all, if anything has become clear this year, it’s that SEC member Alabama ($214 million in revenue in 2021-22) doesn’t need to feign that it has the same interests and concerns as South Carolina ($144 million) when Ohio State ($251 million) is its actual peer.

And if fans and the media tolerate this latest upending — history says we’ll complain loudly for a short time and then come to heel because what else can we do? Protest? — the message that the networks will interpret is that pairing more and more large brands together is the actual market demand. The result will be the super league, something functionally and aesthetically closer to the NFL than the old Big East or Southwest Conference, and behind it some kind of footnote, a morass of the rest of the poorer schools.