In the offseason, the Washington Commanders addressed their three most glaring offensive weaknesses — quarterback, coordinator and line — with bets ranging from modest to massive. The line was a big gamble because it was one of the league’s worst units last year, and in the makeover, it got neither a shining star, such as new coordinator Eric Bieniemy, nor a high-floor fail-safe, such as quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The front office added midmarket veterans and mid-round draft picks and is counting on young players to grow into new roles.

In the opinion of four independent experts who reviewed film and data, the forecast for the Commanders’ line is not sunny. In addition, a senior personnel executive and two scouts for other teams, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed similar pessimism. They project the line as a below-average unit with a mediocre ceiling and a basement floor, though they believe it has improved and won’t necessarily torpedo the offense. They think Washington can win with its line as it’s constructed — if it gets enough help from Bieniemy and quarterback Sam Howell.

The architects of the line, General Manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football and player personnel Marty Hurney, declined to comment through a team spokesman.

Coach Ron Rivera said he re-watched Friday’s preseason opener at Cleveland and felt “very good” about the line. He acknowledged the tackles struggled — especially right tackle Andrew Wylie, who had two drive-killing penalties, including one for a safety — but he praised the play of the interior and said he expects individuals to improve and the unit to cohere over time.

“The mistakes we saw were all correctable,” Rivera said. “[It was] more individual technique than it was anything else. … I feel very comfortable with [the line] right now.”

The line will be tested again Tuesday and Wednesday during joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m excited to see what we get,” Rivera said. “That will be an even better test [than Cleveland]. This is a team that’s got a terrific defense. They’ve got tremendous reputation for being very physical up front, which is good for our guys.”

LT LG C RG RT Charles Leno Jr. Chris Paul Nick Gates Sam Cosmi Andrew Wylie Cornelius Lucas Saahdiq Charles Tyler Larsen Jaryd Jones-Smith Trent Scott Braeden Daniels Nolan Laufenberg Ricky Stromberg Mason Brooks Alex Akingbulu

Washington’s starting unit seems nearly settled, with left tackle Charles Leno Jr., left guard Chris Paul, center Nick Gates, right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Wylie. Saahdiq Charles returned to team drills Monday for the first time in two weeks; he shared first-team reps at left guard with Paul.

Here’s how the line was constructed, what film and data say about it and how the rest of the team can help maximize it this season.

Why was the line built this way?

Externally, dim expectations reflect the front office’s relatively low investment. Washington’s salary cap spending on its line is $36.6 million, according to Over the Cap, which is the seventh lowest in the league. According to an analysis by Brandon Thorn, an offensive line expert and author of the “Trench Warfare” newsletter, the Commanders also have spent little draft capital on their line. Only two starters are homegrown: Cosmi (second round, 2021) and Charles (fourth, 2020) or Paul (seventh, 2022).

This offseason, the Commanders prioritized quarterback and defense. In free agency, they didn’t pursue top-of-the-market linemen. In the draft, Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright and TCU interior lineman Steve Avila were high on Washington’s board. But Chicago picked Wright at No. 10 and, after the Commanders spent their top choice on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the Los Angeles Rams took Avila early in the second round.

If Forbes had been picked before Washington’s selection, and if the team couldn’t trade back, two people with knowledge of the team’s plans believe the Commanders would’ve selected Avila. A third person disputed that, saying No. 16 was too high for him. In the second round, one person said, Washington discussed trading up to grab Avila.

In the end, the Commanders drafted two linemen — third-round center Ricky Stromberg and fourth-round guard/tackle Braeden Daniels — but neither is slotted for a major role this year. Rivera has mentioned Stromberg when speaking optimistically about the line’s depth.

The Commanders know they lack elite talent but are betting on continuity, chemistry and coaching to elevate the line beyond the sum of its parts, according to one official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive evaluations. And though it doesn’t seem to have guided the Commanders’ decision-making, it’s worth noting: Studies from Pro Football Focus and Sumer Sports advise against overspending on the line because outcomes are often based more on the weakest link than the strongest.

What does the tape say?

This summer, Thorn studied the Commanders’ line and ranked it 31st in the NFL. He thought the group included one solid tackle (Leno), one promising prospect (Stromberg), two young wild cards (Cosmi and Paul) and three average-to-below-average vets (Charles, Gates and Wylie).

“Four out of five positions, to me, it’s either a complete uncertainty or you’re requiring a guy who has three or more years in the league to make a significant jump,” he said.

One of Thorn’s biggest concerns was Wylie. He thought the former Kansas City right tackle benefited greatly from the Chiefs’ elite quarterback and a scheme that aided tackles via formation, motion and chips. In true dropback passing situations, he noted, Kansas City tried to avoid leaving Wylie on an island.

“He was the fifth-best starter in K.C., and now he’s definitely counted on to be more than that,” Thorn said. “Maybe the second-best starter, which is a stretch.”

In the preseason opener, the line gave Howell some clean pockets and opened running lanes. Cosmi excelled against Browns pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. Paul put himself in good help positions, and though he could’ve been more aggressive, he could also improve his execution with time. Gates was stout as he complemented Cosmi and Paul.

The unit looked more athletic than it did last season. By getting younger inside — swapping Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer and Trai Turner for Paul, Charles, Gates and Cosmi — the line should improve on athletically challenging plays, such as outside runs and screens.

But Wylie’s technical flaws stood out. Three times, he “overset,” kicking out farther than he needed to in pass protection and exposing a soft inside shoulder for the defensive lineman to attack. The third time, Bieniemy called a play that included sending a running back to chip the rusher’s outside shoulder. But Wylie forgot or executed incorrectly, and when he overset again, he exposed his shoulder and blocked the running back from being able to help. Struggling to recover, he held the rusher, and the Browns forced a safety.

Juan Castillo, who has the title of tight ends coach but has led the Commanders’ line all camp, has tried to tweak Wylie’s footwork to be squarer during his pass sets.

In the locker room after the Cleveland game, Leno said he was disappointed by the line’s mistakes and missed assignments. Though his coaches would later see reasons for optimism, it was a clear moment of frustration.

“We took a step back in terms of today,” he said.

What about the data?

Pro Football Focus grades are an imperfect but insightful charting system that can help evaluate line play. Thorn believes the accuracy of line grades has improved in recent years and they now provide a decent ballpark evaluation.

Ben Baldwin, a football data scientist, used PFF grades to help estimate how good each line is expected to be at pass blocking this season. Washington ranked 22nd.

Pass Block Win Rate is another important line metric. To calculate PBWR, NFL Next Gen Stats and ESPN Analytics use tracking devices that determine how often a lineman holds his block for at least 2.5 seconds. PBWR considers Wylie to be one of the best pass blockers in the NFL, though ESPN Analytics writer Seth Walder acknowledged the data can’t account for how much schematic help Wylie has received.

“The good news is that the most important spots are the tackles, and especially from a pass protection standpoint, that’s going to drive how well they do more than the interior,” he said. “You could do a lot worse [at tackle] than Leno and Wylie. [But] that’s a pretty big question-mark-at-best interior.”

The data community’s biggest red flag for Washington’s line is its quarterback. There is a lot of evidence that quarterbacks, to a great extent, control how often they’re sacked, and in college, Howell took sacks at an alarming rate. His lowest sack rate in three seasons (8.1 percent in 2019) would’ve been the fifth-highest rate in the NFL last year.

On the second series Friday, the Browns blitzed, overloading the left side with four rushers against three blockers. It was on Howell to get rid of the ball. He patted it, didn’t get to his check-down and lost eight yards on the sack. Washington is betting big that Howell will make quick, dramatic strides to help reduce his sack rate.

How can the Commanders help the line?

Schematically, Bieniemy can help his line with the same tactics he used in Kansas City. He can move the pocket (rollouts and bootlegs), ask for shorter blocks (quick passes and screens), make defenders uncertain (motion, play-action and run-pass options) or send extra blockers (double teams, “chip” help and tight formations).

The risk of relying on gadgetry and window dressing is they’re best in a narrow set of conditions. If the Commanders trail big, the opposing defense can worry less about the run or run fakes and force Washington to win with true dropback pass blocking, which probably will not be the strength of this relatively light unit.

But if Washington’s defense can keep games close, if Bieniemy can replicate Kansas City’s helpful schemes, if Howell can avoid big negative plays and if the linemen can develop and elevate one another, then the line should give the offense a chance to succeed.

“The margin for error is, I think, going to be pretty razor-thin,” Thorn said.

Every day on the field, Castillo hollers and drills his players on sets, techniques and situations. After practice Sunday, he said he wasn’t worried about external doubts or the Browns game.

“All I see is what we do and how we work,” he said. “[The personnel staff got] us good athletes that got big hearts and are smart. We’re going to be all right.”