Commanders’ offense puts on a strong showing at joint practice with Ravens

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Washington Commanders’ first joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens got physical quickly. Less than an hour in at the Ravens facility Wednesday, Baltimore linebacker Odafe Oweh grabbed Commanders center Nick Gates by the back of the neck and punched him in the face mask. Gates threw a few jabs back before a scrum pulled them apart.

“You just got to set the tone,” Gates said. “Get it going early. … I like doing it. It just makes it enjoyable for me.”

Gates said he instigates opponents strategically and knows not to let his emotions get the best of him because penalties hurt the team.

“There's a line that you can't cross,” he said, “and I like to get right up to it.”

Here are five takeaways from the first of two joint practices.

Howell crisp on offense’s strong day

Sam Howell followed up a strong preseason debut with a sharp practice full of quick, decisive throws. He might not have thrown a pass more than 15 air yards, but as the completions piled up, the tough Ravens pass rush seemed to grow frustrated. Once, when Baltimore blitzed big on third down, Howell flicked a pass to Terry McLaurin over the middle and trusted his dynamic receiver to get the first down.

On the line, left guard Saahdiq Charles impressed with a few standout wins in one-on-one drills, and during the team portion, he split first-team reps with Chris Paul.

Advertisement

After practice, Coach Ron Rivera said he wanted Howell to get rid of the ball even more quickly on some plays, and multiple offensive players spoke excitedly about the unit’s performance.

“We put together a great day,” receiver Curtis Samuel said, beaming.

We’re allowed to film 1 on 1s here, so enjoy: pic.twitter.com/HwIW5pd8lb — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023

Tempers flare late

Practice got chippy in the final team period. After Baltimore receiver Tylan Wallace caught a short pass against rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in coverage, Forbes tried to punch the ball out of Wallace’s grasp and instead sparked his temper. Wallace swung at Forbes, and Forbes swung back, inciting a sideline-clearing skirmish.

Forbes brushed it off after practice, saying they were “just competing.”

Emmanuel Forbes not getting punked. Tough young man. First of two fights with Ravens O/Commanders D pic.twitter.com/V3YoJ7ny9r — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023

On the subsequent play, tight end Mark Andrews body-slammed cornerback Danny Johnson after catching a pass along the right sideline. Ravens tackle Morgan Moses, previously a staple on Washington’s offensive line, joined the fray, and the sidelines cleared again, prompting Ravens Coaches John Harbaugh and Rivera to gather their players at midfield.

Advertisement

Rivera’s message: “It can’t be about yourself. It’s not personal. You get beat, you get beat. Let’s just move on to the next thing, and let’s focus in on what’s happening, what’s important.”

The one notable dust-up on offense happened when Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington effectively tackled tight end Cole Turner. McLaurin and Dax Milne sprinted over to confront Washington and soon got lost inside a large group of shoving players and coaches, including Rivera.

Share this article Share

No Young in team drills

Washington’s starting defensive end dressed in pads but did not do any team work because of a stinger he suffered in the Commanders’ preseason win over the Browns on Friday. Tuesday’s practice was the third in which he did not participate in team drills, and it’s plausible he misses a fourth on Wednesday.

“We’ll see,” Rivera said. “But for the most part right now, we’re just being smart with it. We got to continue to go through it. He will come out and he will do all of the individual [drills], and then we’ll see what the doctors say.”

Advertisement

When Young missed 22 games over the past two seasons while recovering from a knee injury, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill rotated to fill the void. On Tuesday, Efe Obada took the reps with the first-team defense.

“Efe’s been solid,” Rivera said. “He’s a guy that gives us a little versatility as well. He’s not just an outside guy, but he’s also a three-technique on passing situations and does a good job with his rushes.”

Tight end Logan Thomas (calf), and cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and Nick Whiteside attended practice and took part in stretches but did not participate in anything else. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (calf) did not work out at all; he watched the early portion of practice from the field house tunnel, wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Forbes continues to swarm

His fight with Wallace aside, Forbes had another sound day in the backfield, getting his hand on multiple passes to disrupt the Ravens’ offense. On one play, veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ran a wheel route along the right sideline. Forbes had inside leverage and kept his back to the quarterbacks, so when Beckham turned to catch the ball, Forbes quickly swatted it away.

Emmanuel Forbes Vs Odell Beckham pic.twitter.com/UuGrzXGsVO — 𝒮𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓅 (@JahanOPOY) August 15, 2023

“He has really good makeup speed,” McLaurin said of Forbes. “He’s good at the catch point. So it’s really [important] for us receivers to be good at the catch point as well, where our hands are a little higher on a deep ball, because he’s good at getting his hands in there and kind of throwing you off your route.”

Advertisement

Forbes was drafted to start immediately at corner. The team is counting on him to help eliminate some of the chunk plays that cost its defense in previous seasons and to rack up more interceptions and pass deflections. So far in camp, he’s played as advertised.

“I really like what I’ve seen from him from a growth standpoint, and you can tell he’s definitely getting more confident within the system,” McLaurin continued. “You can tell he’s learning from Kendall [Fuller] and being more patient and understanding route concepts, and we’re going to need that. … You can definitely see he’s getting his hand more on balls from interceptions and PBUs, which, on defense, I know they’re emphasizing that.”

New owners, Gibbs in attendance

Commanders managing partner Josh Harris and limited partner Mitchell Rales attended practice with former Washington coach Joe Gibbs and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Tad Brown.