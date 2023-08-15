Josiah Gray’s second-half struggles continue in Nats’ loss to Boston

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Foul balls ricocheted around the camera well in each dugout, rebounded off the netting behind home plate and even glanced off the facade of the top deck down the right field line at Nationals Park. Josiah Gray trudged along as the Boston Red Sox spoiled seemingly everything he threw. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight It didn’t matter if it was a fastball or a breaking ball or an off-speed pitch. The visitors fouled off 21 of Gray’s offerings Tuesday night, spiking his pitch count. Add in three walks and five hits, and that only pushed his total higher. Gray managed 83 pitches before he was pulled after three-plus innings of the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 loss in the series opener, which ended a three-game winning streak.

The Nationals scored four times in the third inning to give Gray a one-run lead, and he came out for the fourth to face the bottom of the Boston order. But Jarren Duran singled and Pablo Reyes doubled to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Just like that, Gray’s night was over.

He ultimately was charged with five runs and recorded just nine outs, his fewest of the season. Three of his four shortest starts have come in his past three games. In six starts since the all-star break, the first-time all-star has a 5.83 ERA.

To start the game, Gray allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo on a hanging slider. He threw 31 pitches to the five batters he faced in the first inning. After an 11-pitch second that featured two strikeouts, he threw 35 to get through the third.

In that inning, Gray walked two batters with two outs to load the bases. Triston Casas worked a full count, then hit a two-run single to put the Red Sox ahead 3-0. Two-run doubles by Keibert Ruiz and Stone Garrett in the bottom half gave the Nationals hope — and the lead — before Gray sputtered to start the fourth.

Robert Garcia replaced him, and a catcher’s interference call on Ruiz loaded the bases. Garcia got Verdugo to hit a sacrifice fly that scored Duran but turned into a double play when shortstop CJ Abrams cut off the throw from center fielder Lane Thomas, then fired to second to get Reese McGuire trying to take an extra 90 feet. Garcia was an out away from escaping with the score tied, but his wild pitch let Reyes score and put Boston ahead again.

From there, the Nationals went quietly on a night when their starter wasn’t at his best.

To find success in the season’s first half, Gray made major adjustments to his arsenal, adding a cutter and a sweeper. He significantly cut down his home runs allowed and induced much more weak contact.

But entering Tuesday, he was walking 4.2 batters per nine innings, two ticks above his mark of 4.o a year ago. He also was allowing 8.7 hits per nine innings after giving up 8.2 in 2022. Put it all together, and the 25-year-old still has work to do to find the sort of consistency that the Nationals are seeking.

Injury updates

Right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey was reinstated from the injured list before the game; the Nationals optioned lefty Joe La Sorsa to Class AAA Rochester. Harvey had been sidelined since July 14 with an elbow strain.

Harvey said before the game that he has felt right physically for a few weeks and would’ve been back more quickly, but the birth of his son delayed his return. Harvey faced live hitters Friday and Sunday and looked like his normal self, so the Nationals didn’t send him on a rehab assignment. Kyle Finnegan will remain the closer; he and Harvey shared the role earlier in the season.

Manager Dave Martinez said Harvey could throw 20 to 25 pitches Tuesday — and he ended up throwing 13 in a scoreless ninth inning. Martinez said he will manage Harvey’s workload, but he joked that Harvey told him, “Don’t baby me.” . . .