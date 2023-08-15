Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Last season was uncommonly kind to the Minnesota Vikings. They started 8-1 for the first time since 2009 and went on to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 with a 13-4 record. The playoffs were a different story — the Vikings were eliminated in the first round after losing, 31-24, to the New York Giants — yet on the surface, it still was a big step forward from the 8-9 season of 2021.

However, there is an argument that the Vikings were more lucky than good — and that their prospects for 2023 should be considered with ample skepticism.

Calling a 13-win team lucky may sound harsh, but 11 of Minnesota’s victories came by eight points or fewer, a mind-boggling achievement. Since 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, only one team — the 2019 Seattle Seahawks — had won at least 10 games by eight or fewer points before Minnesota’s 2022 campaign. One-score margins can hinge on a single play, an official’s decision or even a lucky bounce. Teams that consistently come out on top in such tight matchups almost inevitably have benefited from circumstances beyond their control.

Minnesota also won nine times (Nine times? Nine times.) despite trailing at halftime, including orchestrating the biggest comeback in NFL history, clawing back from a 33-0 first-half deficit in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts before winning, 39-36, in overtime. Those comebacks suggest a reliance on the opponent’s mistakes or late-game luck, rather than consistent superiority. On the other hand, when Minnesota lost, it lost badly. None of the Vikings’ four losses were by fewer than 11 points, and three were blowouts, giving them the worst average point differential in losses of any team last season.

The 2022 Vikings were also just the 11th team over the past eight decades to win at least 10 games with a negative season-long point differential. Winning despite this imbalance can imply timely breaks or close-game fortune, rather than consistent, dominant performance. This is often reflected by results in the near future. Five of the previous 10 teams to win at least 10 games with a negative point differential saw their win total decrease by at least three the next season.

Point differential is a strong barometer for how good a team is. It also can be used to determine how many games a team should have won, also known as the Pythagorean win expectation, a metric that evaluates a team’s overall performance by using points scored and points allowed. It’s a simple mathematical exercise but one that has stood the test of time, especially when looking a year ahead.

\[ \text{Win Expectation} = \frac{\text{Points Scored}^3}{\text{Points Scored}^3 + \text{Points Allowed}^3} \]

For example, NFL teams that win three fewer games than expected based on their Pythagorean win expectation generally improve the following season by an average of 1.6 wins. Teams that win three or more games more than expected see their win total decline by 1.6 wins the following year. In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) won four more games than expected, then went 6-11 in 2022. The 2011 Kansas City Chiefs (7-9) won four more games than expected and fell to 2-14 in 2012. Of course, not every team sees a decline. The 2012 Indianapolis Colts (11-5) won four more games than expected but then won 11 games again the following season.

Before last season, no team since 1970 had performed more than four games above or below expectations. The Vikings, however, won five more games than expected in 2022. Couple that with their come-from-behind wins, their negative point differential and their overall record in close games, and it is easy to see why expectations need to be severely tempered for 2023.

Perhaps that’s why the oddsmakers at sportsbooks set Minnesota’s win total at 8½, with the price for the Vikings missing the playoffs at -150 (wager $150 to win $100). That’s despite the Green Bay Packers trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and turning the job over to the untested Jordan Love.

