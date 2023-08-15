Neymar signs with Saudi club Al Hilal

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Brazilian soccer star Neymar will leave French club Paris St.-Germain for Al Hilal, the Saudi team announced in a video Tuesday. He joins a number of big names who have accepted sizable salaries to play in the Saudi Pro League. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI 💙”@neymarjr #AlHilal

pic.twitter.com/q7VUhf0FnQ — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 15, 2023 According to reports, Neymar’s deal is for two years with an option for a third after Al Hilal paid PSG a $98.6 million transfer fee. Neymar reportedly will earn $300 million over two years and $400 million if his contract is extended by a year.

Neymar, 31, spent a somewhat rocky six seasons with PSG, which made him world soccer’s highest-paid player in 2017. The Parisian club won five Ligue 1 titles with Neymar, who was paired with fellow icons Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and — near the end of his tenure — Lionel Messi. Though he scored 118 goals for the club, Neymar battled a number of injuries and never played more than 22 matches in a season. His final season in Paris ended in March because of ankle surgery, and he was not in PSG’s lineup for its Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday.

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world, said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, PSG president and chief executive, said in a statement. “I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”

Neymar Jr leaves Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. In six seasons in the capital, the Brazilian international left his mark on the history of the Club.



Paris Saint-Germain thanks@neymarjr, a club legend. ❤️💙#ObrigadoNey https://t.co/VXOiYJWqi1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 15, 2023

PSG’s Qatari owners thought Neymar would help lead the team to Champions League glory, but the club could manage only a runner-up finish in 2020 and the semifinals the next year. PSG’s other four seasons with Neymar ended in the round of 16.

Al Hilal, one of four Saudi clubs owned by the state-operated Public Investment Fund, already had signed center-back Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Chelsea), defensive midfielder Rúben Neves (Wolves) and midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) away from top European clubs. Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, spent the second half of last season with Al Nassr, reportedly receiving a $75 million annual salary through 2025. Al Nassr also signed winger Sadio Mané away from Bayern Munich, while Al-Ittihad signed French star Karim Benzema after he played more than a decade for Spanish titan Real Madrid.

Saudi teams attempted to sign Messi and Mbappe but were unsuccessful. Messi decided to join Major League Soccer in the United States, while Mbappe is in a contract standoff with PSG.