World Cup live updates England to face Australia in semifinals

The women’s World Cup continues Wednesday with the second semifinal between England and tournament co-host Australia in a match scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Eastern time. Both teams have overcome key injuries and survived dramatic knockout-stage games to get this far, and the winner will secure a spot in Sunday’s final against Spain. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.
Wednesday’s match will be broadcast in the United States on Fox, with the Spanish-language broadcast available on Telemundo and Universo. Streaming is available on the Fox Sports app, with the Spanish-language stream available on Peacock.