The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates England to face Australia in semifinals

By
and 
clock iconUpdated just now
Australia returns to the pitch Wednesday after its quarterfinal win Saturday against France sparked a celebration. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
1 min

The women’s World Cup continues Wednesday with the second semifinal between England and tournament co-host Australia in a match scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Eastern time. Both teams have overcome key injuries and survived dramatic knockout-stage games to get this far, and the winner will secure a spot in Sunday’s final against Spain. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.

Loading...