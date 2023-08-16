C.J. Abrams, the Nationals’ master thief, is gaining confidence on the base paths

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As leadoff batter CJ Abrams reached first base in his first at-bat Tuesday night, base coach Eric Young Jr. made his way into the infield dirt. He stood right behind Abrams, looking across the field at third base coach Gary DiSarcina giving out his signals. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Josiah Gray’s second-half struggles continue in Nats’ loss to Boston This is routine for Abrams and Young before each pitch, making sure they’re on the same page. And on the third pitch of the at-bat to No. 2 hitter Lane Thomas, Abrams got a good read of Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta. Abrams took one hop before Pivetta delivered and then took off as Pivetta started toward the plate. The throw to second from catcher Reese McGuire stood no chance. Abrams had stolen another base, his 30th of the year.

Earlier in the season, Young said he would tell Abrams what he saw from a pitcher as Abrams got more comfortable trusting his instincts. Now, Abrams tells Young what he sees before Young has a chance to say anything. And when Abrams feels he has the right opportunity, he goes.

“Beginning of the season, it was more so ‘is this the time for me to go? Is it not?,’ ” Young Jr. said “A little bit of that fear was in there. And then once we got past that, it was like you know what? Let’s play your game and do what you do. Once we allowed him do that, he took off and he’s been great since.”

Abrams stole 11 bases in the team’s first 87 games. But he has stolen 19 bases in 33 games since he moved into the leadoff spot, which equates to 93 bases over a full 162-game season. He had a streak of 25 consecutive stolen bases snapped when he was caught on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, but he still owns the club record. Now, he joins Alfonso Soriano, Nyjer Morgan, Denard Span and Trea Turner as the only Nationals to steal 30 bases. Turner did it four times.

The leadoff spot has given Abrams more freedom to run since there’s no one else ahead of him, giving him the chance to set up his teammates for RBI opportunities. He attributed his increase in stolen bases to the fact that he is getting on base more. His .371 OBP since becoming the leadoff hitter compared to a .281 OBP before it have given him more chances. And each stolen base breeds confidence that he can steal the next one.

“Any time he tells me it’s a good time to go, I pretty much just run,” Abrams said about Young. “There’s good times and there’s bad times to run. You want to pick the good ones and take that extra 90 feet.”

Abrams and Young sit down before each game and break down the opposing pitcher’s tendencies. Abrams and Young have pitches and pitch counts that they want to run on. And if there’s a cue that one of them sees on film — a specific time a pitcher delivers with the pitch clock or a body movement during his delivery — Abrams uses it to his advantage. Young also said pitchers vary their deliveries occasionally because of Abrams’s prowess on the base paths, so Abrams and Young also talk in game if Young sees a difference.

Young led the National League with stolen bases in 2013 with 46 and credited then-Mets first base coach Tom Goodwin with helping him. Young, who knows how much an aggressive base runner can impact a game, wants to be the same for Abrams.

Thomas said after a win earlier this month in Cincinnati that it felt like whenever he came to the plate, Abrams was always on second or third. He added that it’s easier to hit in that situation because he doesn’t feel pressure to produce extra base hits, knowing that just a ball in play scores a runner.

“He can do so many different things once he gets on first,” first baseman Dominic Smith said. “It just gives hitters behind him more fastballs, too. Because pitchers don’t want him to run. ... And then you don’t want to walk the second guy to [put] two guys on with Joey (Meneses), Keibert (Ruiz), myself [coming to bat]. With him up there, it gave him extra confidence, extra motivation and it’s just showing that he could do it. He could spark a team and the team is responding well from it."

Before the season, Abrams stood on a field in West Palm Beach, Fla., and told DiSarcina that he wanted to steal 50 bases this year. He never lacked confidence in his speed or base running ability, but it’s now showing up in the box score. That’s another promising development for the Nationals in what has been a strong second half of the season for their young shortstop.